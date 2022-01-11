4-Star TE Mac Markway Looking Forward to Iowa Football Visit

All-Big Ten tight end Sam LaPorta currently rocks the No. 84 for Iowa Football. The number could be available if he decides to leave early for the NFL this year. It most certainly be up for grabs after next season.

That's where Mac Markway comes in...maybe.

The Class of 2023 tight end is considering the Hawkeyes. He would like to don 84 wherever he plays in college. It's family tradition.

His father, Matt Markway, wore it playing tight end at Iowa in the 1990s. His uncle, Steve Wisniewski, wore it while playing tight end at Ohio State from '95-'00. His cousin, Kyle Markway, wore it playing tight end at South Carolina from '15-'19, and is now on the Los Angeles Rams practice squad.

"My family always preached physicality to me," Mac Markway told HN. "I have tried to learn as much as possible from my dad, uncle and cousin. It would be cool. My family has always worn No. 84 since my dad wore it at Iowa."

The four-star tight end from St. Louis De Smet Jesuit High is scheduled to visit his father's alma mater on Jan. 23. He'll be returning to a place he's visited as a recruit and a fan with his family.

"I have always liked Iowa. They have great tradition. Their fans are awesome. Their staff is very stable and really respected by the NFL. Their weight program is one of the best, which is important to me. Plus, my dad playing there is pretty cool," Mac said.

Markway (6-4, 250) verbally committed to Florida in July. He backed away from that pledge last month when the Gators replaced coach Dan Mullen with Billy Napier.

Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Kentucky, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Texas, Texas A&M and USC were among his 28 reported scholarship offers at the time he committed to Florida. He released a Top 7 of Iowa, LSU, Florida, Notre Dame, Missouri, Ohio State and Alabama on July 10.

"I'm considering most of my top schools I liked before I committed to Florida," he said.

Markway unofficially visited Florida, USC, Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Michigan during the summer.

"I'm looking forward to really getting to know the (Iowa) staff on my visit. LeVar Woods is recruiting me. I have known coach Woods for a long time since he is friends with my dad. We have great conversations," Mac said.

"I have also talked to coach (Kirk) Ferentz. He is so honest and first class. His stability is awesome."

Markway, who missed this past season with a knee injury, is ranked No. 8 at his position nationally by Rivals for '23. The service shows him as the No. 120 player overall for the cycle and No. 4 in Missouri.

"I feel that I am an all-around tight end," he said.

Markway is unsure of his college major but academics are important in his decision.

Here are his sophomore season highlights: LINK