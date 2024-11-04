Vikings Emerging as Possible Suitor for Iowa Star
The Iowa Hawkeyes have been carried all season long offensively by star running back Kaleb Johnson.
At the beginning of the season, Johnson was viewed as a good running back but certainly not one of the best in the nation. Now, he's emerging as arguably the best all-around back in college football.
Most still have him trailing Ashton Jeanty for that honorable title, but Johnson has been pushing Jeanty.
Due to his breakout season, Johnson has been quickly becoming a running back to watch when it comes to the 2025 NFL Draft. Quite a few teams have a need in the backfield and Johnson could be an elite answer for those teams.
Pro Football Network has suggested some potential team fits that could emerge as a suitor for Johnson. One of those teams was the Minnesota Vikings, who could use a running back with Aaron Jones becoming a free agent following the 2024 NFL season.
Right now, the Vikings are a legitimate Super Bowl contender in the NFC. In order to stay a contender for years to come, they need to make sure that they continue having an elite running game.
Johnson has shown off that elite ability throughout the 2024 season with Iowa.
So far this season, Johnson has carried the football 170 times for 1,279 yards and 19 touchdowns. Those numbers average out to an impressive 7.5 yards per carry.
In addition to his rushing totals, Johnson has caught 19 passes for 109 yards and another score.
Throughout the course of the season with the Hawkeyes, Johnson has shown an NFL style of running. He can break off a big play, but he's just as good in short yardage situations.
A team like Minnesota will be looking for a workhorse running back. They'll want a big playmaker, but also a consistent presence picking up the tough yards. Johnson can also be utilized as a receiver out of the backfield.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how Johnson finishes up the 2024 season. If he can keep playing the way he has so far, his draft stock will continue to rise. The Vikings are going to be a team to keep an eye on as a potential landing spot for the Iowa standout.