National Noise Dies Down Following Iowa’s Defeat
The Iowa Hawkeyes football program, after spending much of the 2024-25 season riding the fence of relevancy and, ultimately, not falling to either side, have enjoyed an unusual uptick in national attention over the last few weeks as a result of their had-been three-game winning streak. Entering this past weekend's duel with the sixth-ranked Oregon Ducks at home, Iowa was in perfect position to capitalize on the noise and confirm the widely realized potential that had them just outside the AP Poll looking in.
The Outside Looking In
To boot, the team had already been recognized in the first round of official College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings, which set the late-season stage for which teams will find their way into the NCAA's ultimate tournament. Having been given the #20 spot, the Hawkeyes weren't far off from that elusive top-12, "you're in" realm.
Now, in the wake of a grueling 18-16 loss defined by exactly the sort of slow-moving football that Iowa tries to make every team play, the Hawkeyes are all but guaranteed to stay on the outside looking into the national rankings, and are likely to fall out of the CFP slate, too.
Given that they were one of only six teams among the 25 listed to take a loss this past week, that unfortunate reality is deserved in equally unfortunate measure.
Iowa's loss to Oregon — their third of the year and first in four games — threatens the team with the same sort of middling doom that led them to a fair, yet unsatisfying, 8-5 final tally last season. Now 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the B1G, the Hawkeyes have fallen from the fourth spot in the conference down to sixth, below both the Ducks and, now, the Michigan Wolverines, who were previously tied with the black and gold for the higher position.
Good, Not Great
While many fans grew frustrated with their team's non-appearance in national rankings, Iowa's lack of a number next to their name, even during their winning streak, echoes an expectation that has come to define head coach Kirk Ferentz's recent years, for the most part.
The team is good, not great; lose the big games against ranked opponents, win everything on either side, and hang your helmets on an honest season that satisfies more metrics than most.
The kicker is, fans, especially just two years removed from a conference championship runner-up, aren't satisfied in the same way. Iowa's latest loss is a searing reminder that the program, at least for now, isn't what they once were, even if they're still "good" by the average standard.
