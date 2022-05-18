Iowa Football Freshman Preview: Olando Trader

A strong bond with his position coach ranked high on Olando Trader's wish list when choosing a college. The Michigan defensive back found one with Iowa Football's Phil Parker.

The veteran Hawkeye assistant owns an impressive track record of success with members of his secondary. Guys like Bob Sanders, Micah Hyde, Desmond King and Amani Hooker stood out in the Black and Gold before reaching the NFL.

"I have a really good relationship with coach Parker," Trader told HN. "He's the main reason I choose Iowa over any other schools. He knows what he's talking about, and he's the best at doing it."

Trader (6-0, 185) and the rest of Iowa's 2022 Recruiting Class is due on campus June 12.

"I'm feeling really good about being on campus and can't wait to start the next chapter in my life," Trader said.

The Jackson (MI) High cornerback spent the offseason preparing for the next level. He's worked out and stretched daily.

"I've done a lot of preparation to make sure my body is at its healthiest state. I've been nutritionally smart about what I put in my body," Trader said.

"I've also watched many of Iowa's games and really just watched their defense. I've payed really close attention to Matt Hankins because he has a similar playing style."

Iowa returns reigning Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year Riley Moss at one starting cornerback spot. Veterans Terry Roberts and Jermari Harris are competing for the spot vacated by Hankins. Several other players come back at the position.

"My mindset going into Iowa has been the same. Yes, there are older players that are starting at my position, but all I can do is work hard and try to learn from them so I can be the player I was meant to be," Trader said.

"There's always been people ahead of me and there are always going be someone that's ahead of where you're at. But that just fuels me to work harder to pass them and to become better than I was yesterday. I just hope I get the chance to show that."

Trader is striving to see the field in Year 1.

"My goal for my first year as a Hawkeye is to learn as much as I can learn, hopefully get 15-30 snaps a game and just ball out," he said.

Trader feels good about Iowa's '22 Class. He believes it will contribute to the Hawkeyes now and in the future.

"I've got a a good relationship with the other members of the recruiting class. We text each other daily, and I think that's just a start to how strong our bond is going to be when we get up there and start working," he said.

Members of the group share similar ambitions for college.

"We all have somewhat of the same goals. We just want to ball out. If we go up there and work hard and get the chance, we're going to go crazy this season."

Trader earned all-state, all-region and all-conference honors as a senior, when he was named conference MVP. He played cornerback and wide receiver for Jackson, setting a school record for receiving yards. He served as team captain for three years.

Rivals ranked Trader as a three-star prospect, the No. 54 cornerback nationally in the '22 Class and the No. 13 overall player in Michigan for the cycle.

Nebraska and Vanderbilt were among on the other schools to reportedly offer Trader.

Trader was born in Liberia, Africa.

You can watch Trader's career high school highlights HERE.