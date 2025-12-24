One Notable Absence From Iowa’s ReliaQuest Bowl Depth Chart

Inching closer to December 31, the only thing on the Iowa Hawkeyes' mind is winning. Head coach Kirk Ferentz knows the ReliaQuest Bowl is a great opportunity for his squad to pick up a win over an SEC powerhouse.

Vanderbilt, who could've made the College Football Playoffs, only has one key opt-out so far. For Iowa's case, cornerback TJ Hall isn't an opt out. He's still dealing with an injury, one that seems like it's going to force him to miss the big game.

That said, Iowa is nearly at full strength. This team will come together one last time at Raymond James Stadium to get some closure and look to end with their ninth win of the season.

Cornerback Position Thin Without TJ Hall

Iowa depth chart for the Reliaquest Bowl vs. Vanderbilt



No TJ Hall at corner. Appears everyone else is available. pic.twitter.com/ZqKTql0BwP — Eliot Clough (@EliotClough) December 23, 2025

Depending on if quarterback Diego Pavia plays or not, Hall's absence could prove to be a big one. Sure, he hasn't played in a game since November 15, but that doesn't make things any easier. The 6' senior has been out dealing with a shoulder injury.

The California native would've loved to end his career on a high note, but instead it seems like he'll be riding the bench in Tampa. While no player ever wants to miss time due to injury, they certainly don't want to miss the end of the season. There's a 99% chance Hall doesn't play in the ReliaQuest Bowl, and that's something Pavia, a Heisman finalist, would love to take advantage of.

Currently, Iowa's depth chart features Zach Lutmer and DeShaun Lee as the top cornerbacks. Safeties include Koen Entringer and Xavier Nwankpa, to no surprise. Iowa still has a ton of talent in their secondary, though Hall was the glue that held everything together.

Full Team Effort vs. Vanderbilt

This was the toughest call in my years of voting. I voted for Logan Jones as well, but it could have easily been Mark Gronowski or TJ Hall. Three stellar individuals that Hawkeye fans should be extremely proud to have represent them. https://t.co/D22Ifa5nwg — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) December 19, 2025

The Hawkeyes certainly respect what the Commodores bring to the table, but it's not like this team decided not to opt-out just because they're playing Vanderbilt. Ferentz has built a true team culture in Iowa City and that is shining bright in the days leading up to this bowl game.

Vanderbilt deserves their flowers as well as they've only had one All-American tight end opt out, for now at least. Fans are divided as QB Jeremy Hecklinski certainly deserves some playing time to get a look at the future, but Mark Gronowski has earned the start after a stellar senior season. Nonetheless, it'll be interesting to see how this game plays out and who all earns playing time.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!