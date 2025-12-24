Iowa Has Potential Heavyweight Rematch in Latest Bracketology

For the second straight week, the Iowa Hawkeyes are placed in the same region as UConn. Fresh off a brutal loss to the No. 1 team in the nation, that's the least thing Iowa fans want to see.

It's no surprise that the Huskies are the No. 1 overall seed, but that means Iowa must do everything they can to work their way up the ladder. While they've had tournament success against Iowa in the past, they no longer have Caitlin Clark on their team.

The Huskies have an extremely easy path to the Sweet 16, but Iowa would have some work to do. Nonetheless, the games would be in Iowa City which gives them a huge advantage.

Iowa's Path To UConn Rematch In Sweet 16

Dec 20, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; UConn Huskies guard Kk Arnold (2) looks to pass the ball against Iowa Hawkeyes guard Taylor Stremlow (1), guard Journey Houston (8) and forward Hannah Stuelke (45) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images | Pamela Smith-Imagn Images

Knowing they just got embarrassed, 90-64, Iowa is far from in the right headspace to even think about playing UConn again anytime soon. They have enough of a gauntlet coming up as B1G play will see them play five ranked opponents in a row.

With plenty of time before March Madness, it's still important to note where Iowa stands. There are no guarantees they'll still be a No. 4 seed by the end of the season, but all eyes will be on head coach Jan Jensen in her second season.

Last year, her Hawkeyes fell to Oklahoma in the second round. Keep in mind, they were the No. 6 seed. Anything better than that is an improvement, and Iowa is well on their way.

Iowa Must Avoid UConn Early

Dec 20, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; UConn Huskies forward Serah Williams (22) and Iowa Hawkeyes guard Ava Heiden (5) chase after the ball during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images | Pamela Smith-Imagn Images

If Iowa wants to have any sort of success in the tournament, they absolutely do not want to play the Huskies on the second weekend. That's still far too early to have to worry about this team. At this point, it's Final Four or bust.

UConn is well on its way to another National Championship. They've already proven themselves against four ranked teams this season, and they made Iowa look like a mid-major with the number of times they turned it over.

With the current Bracketology projection, Iowa would face No. 13 UC Irvine in the first round. Irvine saw a decrease in their seed, unlike No. 5 Ole Miss, who plays a No. 12 Colorado State team on the rise. One always has to watch an upset in the five vs. 12 game, so that could leave Iowa with a red-hot CSU team in round two before a potential showdown with UConn.

