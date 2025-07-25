Pair of Undrafted Iowa Hawkeyes Forcing Their Way Onto 53-Man Rosters
The Iowa Hawkeyes always seem to have a few unsuspecting players in the NFL fighting up the depth chart to make their name in the league. In this year’s draft class, the Hawkeyes had five selections, but four went on Day 3. Another five went undrafted.
Among those undrafted Hawkeyes, two are standing out as NFL training camps get underway. Bleacher Report recently highlighted one undrafted rookie on every NFL roster poised to potentially crack their 53-man rosters for the 2025 season.
Jay Higgins' Old-School Skillset Fits Right Into Ravens' Defensive Identity
First up is standout linebacker Jay Higgins with the Baltimore Ravens. Higgins’ style of play is a dying breed in the NFL as teams lean on the passing game more than ever. However, in the AFC North, a run-stuffing thumper linebacker is always a necessity.
In two seasons as a full-time starter for the Hawkeys, Higgins racked up 295 tackles, five interceptions and forced three fumbles. He was a unanimous All-American selection and the 2024 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. While his production wasn’t enough to get him drafted, what he offers at the position is something the Ravens have long expected of their linebackers.
The Ravens already have established starters Roquan Smith and Trenton Simpson set to man the middle of the defense, plus they drafted Teddye Buchanan in the fourth round. Beyond those three, it’s a wide-open race in Baltimore to see who can provide depth. With Jake Hummel nursing an injury early in camp, there are reps available for Higgins to make an impression.
Sebastian Castro's Versatility Creating Buzz in Pittsburgh's Secondary
Next up is Sebastian Castro, who has long been on the radar as one of the more likely undrafted free agents to stick with their team this offseason. A lot of that buzz comes from misconstrued hype after the Steelers dealt Minkah Fitzpatrick in a trade to Miami, a position that differs from Castro’s skill set.
Nonetheless, Castro is a name everyone in Pittsburgh is watching as a key depth and special teams piece. Behind starting strong safety DeShon Elliott, the Steelers only carry Castro and longtime special teams ace Miles Killebrew, leaving opportunity for Castro to impress throughout the preseason.
For what it’s worth, Castro logged snaps alongside Killebrew at safety and at nickel corner in the Steelers' first training camp practice with the reserve defenders.
While nothing is a guarantee for the two Hawkeyes’ NFL futures, both have a solid chance to make their roster and continue the trend of unlikely Iowa Hawkeyes besting the odds to make their presence felt at the next level.