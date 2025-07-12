Inside The Hawkeyes

Former Hawkeyes Star Jay Higgins Making a Return to Iowa

Former Iowa Hawkeyes star and Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jay Higgins returned to Iowa this weekend.

Ben Cooper

Iowa Hawkeye’s Jay Higgins runs during the team’s practice at Ensworth School in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Dec. 27, 2024.
Iowa Hawkeye’s Jay Higgins runs during the team’s practice at Ensworth School in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. / Nicole Hester / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Iowa Hawkeyes star Jay Higgins made his return to Iowa this weekend. Higgins will serve as the Grand Marshal for the Sukup INDYCAR Race Weekend at the Iowa Speedway.

The proceeds will go to "The Swarm Collective", providing benefits to Hawkeye athletes. The Sukup INDYCAR Race weekend partnered with the NIL collectives at Iowa and Iowa State.

Higgins had an incredible career with the Hawkeyes, spending five years with the program. In his senior season, Higgins had 124 total tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, four interceptions, and a fumble recovery. He was named an All-American for his great season.

Higgins signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent following his career with the Hawkeyes.

The Ravens are a great landing spot for Higgins as he will play alongside one of the best linebackers in the NFL, Roquan Smith. Smith is a three-time All-Pro and had another great season in 2024. He had 154 total tackles along with four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and an interception.

Higgins could become a solid player for the Ravens, as he was consistently productive with Iowa. Higgins is back in Iowa this weekend, helping raise NIL money for his former program as he starts his NFL career.

Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage

MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes, Ben McCollum Zeroing in on Yet Another Top Recruit

MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes QB Mark Gronowski Reveals Major Injury Update

MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Predicted to Make Intriguing QB Move

MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes, Kirk Ferentz Must Accept Harsh Recruiting Reality

MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Shockingly Steal Top Recruit from UConn Huskies

Published
Ben Cooper
BEN COOPER

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

Home/Football