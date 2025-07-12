Former Hawkeyes Star Jay Higgins Making a Return to Iowa
Former Iowa Hawkeyes star Jay Higgins made his return to Iowa this weekend. Higgins will serve as the Grand Marshal for the Sukup INDYCAR Race Weekend at the Iowa Speedway.
The proceeds will go to "The Swarm Collective", providing benefits to Hawkeye athletes. The Sukup INDYCAR Race weekend partnered with the NIL collectives at Iowa and Iowa State.
Higgins had an incredible career with the Hawkeyes, spending five years with the program. In his senior season, Higgins had 124 total tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, four interceptions, and a fumble recovery. He was named an All-American for his great season.
Higgins signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent following his career with the Hawkeyes.
The Ravens are a great landing spot for Higgins as he will play alongside one of the best linebackers in the NFL, Roquan Smith. Smith is a three-time All-Pro and had another great season in 2024. He had 154 total tackles along with four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and an interception.
Higgins could become a solid player for the Ravens, as he was consistently productive with Iowa. Higgins is back in Iowa this weekend, helping raise NIL money for his former program as he starts his NFL career.
