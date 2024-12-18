Pittsburgh Steelers Projected to Land Iowa Hawkeyes' Star
The Iowa Hawkeyes were blessed to have standout running back Kaleb Johnson leading the way for their offense during the 2024 college football season. He put together a massive season and has set the stage for himself to be a potential first or second round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Speaking of the draft, some are starting to project that Johnson could actually end up being a first round pick.
Johnson ended up carrying the football 240 times for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns. He averaged an impressive 6.4 yards per carry. Also, he caught 22 passes for 188 yards and two scores.
Pro Football Network has released a new mock draft. In that mock draft, they had Johnson being selected with the No. 27 overall pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"Kaleb Johnson is the epitome of a three-down workhorse, capable of managing a substantial workload. His patience in allowing blocks to set up before exploding through the gap showcases his advanced understanding of the game," they wrote.
"The Pittsburgh Steelers run the ball the second most of any team in the NFL this season. It’s no secret that coach Mike Tomlin believes in running the rock, especially late in the season for the frigid AFC North clashes. Physically, Johnson is the archetype of a power back at 6’0″ and 225 pounds, with a knack for absorbing hits only to bounce back and break away for significant gains. His combination of size, strength, and vision makes him a legitimate threat on every down."
Landing with the Steelers would be a very solid destination for Johnson. Pittsburgh is a good running football team and Mike Tomlin still likes to play old-school hard-nosed football offensively.
Najee Harris has found a lot of success with his aggressive running style. Johnson is a much more talented all-around running back than Harris.
Being projected to be drafted this high is a true testament to the work ethic and skill that Johnson possesses. At the beginning of the 2024 season, he wasn't on many radars for being an elite running back prospect.
From what Pro Football Network is projecting, Johnson would be the third running back taken.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see where the Iowa star actually ends up. There is a lot of time between now and the NFL Draft and Johnson will have opportunities to improve his draft stock even more throughout the pre-draft process.
Just like with all other former Hawkeyes, fans will be rooting Johnson on just as hard in the pros as they have during his time at Iowa.