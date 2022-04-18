Skip to main content
Preston Ries Reflects on Iowa Football Offer

'24 In-State Athlete Adds Hawkeye Opportunity to One from Iowa State
'24 Monticello (IA) High Athlete Preston Ries visiting Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Sept, 4, 2021. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

The third time was the charm for Preston Ries. After visiting Iowa Football in the fall and again last month, the Class of 2024 in-state athlete returned to campus Saturday and picked up a scholarship offer. 

"I was happy to get an offer from Iowa because they are a major college football program, I've been communicating with them and I’ve been there a lot," he told HN. 

Ries (6-2, 200) has visited Iowa State three times as well. The Cyclones offered him his first scholarship back in January. He's also visited Nebraska and Wisconsin. 

Monticello utilized Ries' athletic ability on both sides of the ball last fall. He threw for 2,594 yards and 20 touchdowns as a quarterback, while running for 1,343 yards and 14 more scores. He paced the Panthers with 68.5 tackles (46.0 solo, 18.0 for loss) and 8.5 sacks. He added an interception and handled the team's punting duties. 

The Hawkeyes are recruiting Ries as a linebacker. Position coach Seth Wallace is leading their recruitment of him.  

"I would say we have built a really good relationship," Ries said. 

The atmosphere at Iowa stands out to Ries. He can see himself lining up on the second level of the Hawkeye defense. 

"I feel I would fit really well into the Iowa scheme," he said. 

Iowa invited recruits at last month's junior day into position meetings. Saturday, they watched a spring workout. 

"I would like to sit in on more meetings and practices," Ries said. 

Although he is undecided on a college major, academics are important to Ries. He wants to learn more about them at Iowa. He's hoping to be back on campus soon. 

"Hopefully I will be able to come back this weekend with my family to watch the spring game," he said. 

Ries started all 26 games for a Monticello basketball team that reached the semifinals of the state tournament his past winter. He led the team in scoring (18.1 PPG) and rebounding (7.0 RPG). 

In track this spring, Ries has posted his team's top 100 time (12.44) and its third best discus throw (121-11). As a freshman in baseball last summer, he started all 30 of Monitcello's games, leading the squad with 55 total bases while posting a .973 OPS. 

The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association tabbed Ries as a second-team all-state pick as a quarterback this past fall. The organization named him to its all-state basketball third team during the winter.  

You can watch Ries' sophomore football highlights HERE

