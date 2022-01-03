Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    Howe: Taking A Crack at Iowa's '22 Spring Two-Deep
    Howe: Taking A Crack at Iowa's '22 Spring Two-Deep

    Early Look at How the Hawkeye Depth Chart Might Shake Out Heading into Next On-Field Phase
    Photo - Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com

    Early Look at How the Hawkeye Depth Chart Might Shake Out Heading into Next On-Field Phase

    IOWA CITY, Iowa - I'll preface this piece by saying this projection is to be taken as such. And I'm not calling it a way-to-early 2022 Iowa Football depth chart prediction because that's silly. 

    Why do it if it's way too early? I could just wait. But what fun would that be? It's early January. We have eight months until next season kicks off. 

    Let's kill some time guessing about something that's guaranteed to be less than 100 percent accurate, way less. Maybe we can argue about it and call each other names on social media. 

    Sounds like a blast, right?

    We'll have to take some liberties by guessing upcoming player decisions about their futures. If you don't see someone on the below two-deep, I'm postulating that they're moving on. 

    And, again, it's a depth chart for beginning spring football. I'll be sure to make myself look more like a fool publishing more of them throughout the offseason. 

    Here we go...

    OFFENSE

    QB

    No. 1 - Spencer Petras

    No. 2 - Alex Padilla

    RB

    No. 1 - Gavin Williams

    No. 2 - Leshon Williams

    FB

    No. 1 - Monte Pottebaum

    No. 2 - Turner Pallissard

    WR

    No. 1 - Keagan Johnson

    No. 2 - Jackson Ritter

    WR

    No. 1 - Nico Ragaini

    No. 2 - Arland Bruce IV

    TE

    No. 1 - Sam LaPorta

    No. 2 - Luke Lachey

    LT

    No. 1 - Mason Richman

    No. 2 - David Davidkov

    LG

    No. 1 - Cody Ince

    No. 2 - Justin Britt

    C

    No. 1 - Michael Myslinski

    No. 2 - Matt Fagan

    RG

    No. 1 - Connor Colby

    No. 2 - Josh Volk

    RT

    No. 1 - Jack Plumb

    No. 2 - Nick DeJong

    DEFENSE

    DE

    No. 1 - John Waggoner

    No. 2 - Chris Reames 

    DT

    No. 1 - Logan Lee

    No. 2 - Yahya Black

    DT

    No. 1 - Noah Shannon

    No. 2 - Lukas Van Ness

    DE

    No. 1 - Joe Evans

    No. 2 - Deontae Craig

    Cash/LEO

    No. 1 - Dane Belton

    No. 1 - Jestin Jacobs

    MLB

    No. 1 - Jack Campbell

    No. 2 Jay Higgins

    WLB

    No. 1 - Seth Benson

    No. 2 - Kyler Fisher

    CB

    No. 1 - Jermari Harris

    No. 2 - Cooper DeJean

    FS

    No. 1 - Quinn Schulte

    No. 2 - Xavier Nwankpa 

    SS

    No. 1. - Kaevon Merriweather

    No. 2- Sebastian Castro

    CB

    No. 1 - Terry Roberts

    No. 2 - Brenden Deasfernandes

    P

    No. 1 - Tory Taylor

    No. 2 - Nick Phelps

    K

    No. 1 - Lucas Amaya/Aaron Blom

    No. 2 - Drew Stevens 

    PR

    No. 1 - Nico Ragaini

    No. 2 - Alec Wick

    KR

    No. 1 - Arland Bruce IV

    No. 2 - Leshon Williams

