Howe: Taking A Crack at Iowa's '22 Spring Two-Deep

IOWA CITY, Iowa - I'll preface this piece by saying this projection is to be taken as such. And I'm not calling it a way-to-early 2022 Iowa Football depth chart prediction because that's silly.

Why do it if it's way too early? I could just wait. But what fun would that be? It's early January. We have eight months until next season kicks off.

Let's kill some time guessing about something that's guaranteed to be less than 100 percent accurate, way less. Maybe we can argue about it and call each other names on social media.

Sounds like a blast, right?

We'll have to take some liberties by guessing upcoming player decisions about their futures. If you don't see someone on the below two-deep, I'm postulating that they're moving on.

And, again, it's a depth chart for beginning spring football. I'll be sure to make myself look more like a fool publishing more of them throughout the offseason.

Here we go...

OFFENSE

QB

No. 1 - Spencer Petras

No. 2 - Alex Padilla

RB

No. 1 - Gavin Williams

No. 2 - Leshon Williams

FB

No. 1 - Monte Pottebaum

No. 2 - Turner Pallissard

WR

No. 1 - Keagan Johnson

No. 2 - Jackson Ritter

WR

No. 1 - Nico Ragaini

No. 2 - Arland Bruce IV

TE

No. 1 - Sam LaPorta

No. 2 - Luke Lachey

LT

No. 1 - Mason Richman

No. 2 - David Davidkov

LG

No. 1 - Cody Ince

No. 2 - Justin Britt

C

No. 1 - Michael Myslinski

No. 2 - Matt Fagan

RG

No. 1 - Connor Colby

No. 2 - Josh Volk

RT

No. 1 - Jack Plumb

No. 2 - Nick DeJong

DEFENSE

DE

No. 1 - John Waggoner

No. 2 - Chris Reames

DT

No. 1 - Logan Lee

No. 2 - Yahya Black

DT

No. 1 - Noah Shannon

No. 2 - Lukas Van Ness

DE

No. 1 - Joe Evans

No. 2 - Deontae Craig

Cash/LEO

No. 1 - Dane Belton

No. 1 - Jestin Jacobs

MLB

No. 1 - Jack Campbell

No. 2 Jay Higgins

WLB

No. 1 - Seth Benson

No. 2 - Kyler Fisher

CB

No. 1 - Jermari Harris

No. 2 - Cooper DeJean

FS

No. 1 - Quinn Schulte

No. 2 - Xavier Nwankpa

SS

No. 1. - Kaevon Merriweather

No. 2- Sebastian Castro

CB

No. 1 - Terry Roberts

No. 2 - Brenden Deasfernandes

P

No. 1 - Tory Taylor

No. 2 - Nick Phelps

K

No. 1 - Lucas Amaya/Aaron Blom

No. 2 - Drew Stevens

PR

No. 1 - Nico Ragaini

No. 2 - Alec Wick

KR

No. 1 - Arland Bruce IV

No. 2 - Leshon Williams