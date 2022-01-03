Howe: Taking A Crack at Iowa's '22 Spring Two-Deep
IOWA CITY, Iowa - I'll preface this piece by saying this projection is to be taken as such. And I'm not calling it a way-to-early 2022 Iowa Football depth chart prediction because that's silly.
Why do it if it's way too early? I could just wait. But what fun would that be? It's early January. We have eight months until next season kicks off.
Let's kill some time guessing about something that's guaranteed to be less than 100 percent accurate, way less. Maybe we can argue about it and call each other names on social media.
Sounds like a blast, right?
We'll have to take some liberties by guessing upcoming player decisions about their futures. If you don't see someone on the below two-deep, I'm postulating that they're moving on.
And, again, it's a depth chart for beginning spring football. I'll be sure to make myself look more like a fool publishing more of them throughout the offseason.
Here we go...
OFFENSE
QB
No. 1 - Spencer Petras
No. 2 - Alex Padilla
RB
No. 1 - Gavin Williams
No. 2 - Leshon Williams
FB
No. 1 - Monte Pottebaum
No. 2 - Turner Pallissard
WR
No. 1 - Keagan Johnson
No. 2 - Jackson Ritter
WR
No. 1 - Nico Ragaini
No. 2 - Arland Bruce IV
TE
No. 1 - Sam LaPorta
No. 2 - Luke Lachey
LT
No. 1 - Mason Richman
No. 2 - David Davidkov
LG
No. 1 - Cody Ince
No. 2 - Justin Britt
C
No. 1 - Michael Myslinski
No. 2 - Matt Fagan
RG
No. 1 - Connor Colby
No. 2 - Josh Volk
RT
No. 1 - Jack Plumb
No. 2 - Nick DeJong
DEFENSE
DE
No. 1 - John Waggoner
No. 2 - Chris Reames
DT
No. 1 - Logan Lee
No. 2 - Yahya Black
DT
No. 1 - Noah Shannon
No. 2 - Lukas Van Ness
DE
No. 1 - Joe Evans
No. 2 - Deontae Craig
Cash/LEO
No. 1 - Dane Belton
No. 1 - Jestin Jacobs
MLB
No. 1 - Jack Campbell
No. 2 Jay Higgins
WLB
No. 1 - Seth Benson
No. 2 - Kyler Fisher
CB
No. 1 - Jermari Harris
No. 2 - Cooper DeJean
FS
No. 1 - Quinn Schulte
No. 2 - Xavier Nwankpa
SS
No. 1. - Kaevon Merriweather
No. 2- Sebastian Castro
CB
No. 1 - Terry Roberts
No. 2 - Brenden Deasfernandes
P
No. 1 - Tory Taylor
No. 2 - Nick Phelps
K
No. 1 - Lucas Amaya/Aaron Blom
No. 2 - Drew Stevens
PR
No. 1 - Nico Ragaini
No. 2 - Alec Wick
KR
No. 1 - Arland Bruce IV
No. 2 - Leshon Williams