San Francisco 49ers Projected to Land Dynamic Iowa Hawkeyes Star
In his latest 2025 NFL mock draft, ESPN's Jordan Reid projects the San Francisco 49ers will select Iowa Hawkeyes star running back Kaleb Johnson with the No. 75 overall pick—the Niners' first of two selections in the third round of the draft.
Johnson brings a hard-nosed running style and a dynamic skill set which aligns well with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan's offensive philosophy. With a proven track record at Iowa and a playing style tailored to San Francisco’s offense, Johnson would be an ideal replacement for recently departed RB Jordan Mason, and would provide both immediate depth and long-term potential for the team.
Johnson demonstrated his potential as a workhorse back over his first two seasons, before breaking out in 2024 for the Hawkeyes. Johnson enters the draft with numerous accolades, including Consensus All-American honors and the Big Ten Running Back of the Year award, after amassing an Iowa single-season record 21 rushing touchdowns and two receiving scores during his 1,537-yard rushing season.
The selection also carries symbolic weight, uniting Johnson with 49ers star tight end George Kittle, another Iowa product.
In addition, targeting a running back in the mid-rounds aligns with the team's draft history under Shanahan and general manager John Lynch. Under the current regime, the San Francisco 49ers have selected a running back in the third or fourth round in four of their previous eight drafts.
While San Francisco has pressing needs in other areas, Jordan Reid's mock draft does address key spots on the offensive and defensive lines, as well as in the secondary, within the earlier rounds.
San Francisco is likely to add a viable starting running back in the draft, as the team's depth behind McCaffrey consists of second-year runner Isaac Guerendo and two unproven RBs in Patrick Taylor and Israel Abanikanda. Over the offseason, the Niners lost 2024 leading rusher Jordan Mason and former draftee Elijah Mitchell.
The Iowa standout may appear to be "luxury pick" at first glance, but given the 49ers' limited options behind McCaffrey, an injury to the versatile starter or an issue with his recovery would instantly make running back a position of immediate need. With his productive college resume and style suited for the San Francisco 49ers' offense, RB Kaleb Johnson likely fits the bill, providing security for the present and significant upside for the future.