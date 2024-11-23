WATCH: Kaleb Johnson Sets Massive Iowa Record With Another TD
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson punched in his 21st rushing touchdown of the season against the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, setting the school record for most rushing scores during a single campaign.
It was only a two-yard score that was met with little resistance from the Maryland defense, but it was still significant regardless.
Johnson's touchdown put Iowa up 10-0 in a game where the Hawkeyes have been moving the football, but have been difficulty putting points on the board.
Kamari Moulton fumbled in the red zone on Iowa's first possession, and then the Hawkeyes had to settle for a field goal on their next set of offensive plays.
But this time, Iowa was able to reach the end zone.
Johnson has been a thoroughly dominant force all season for the Hawkeyes. He entered the matchup with the Terrapins having racked up 1,328 yards on the ground while averaging an incredible 7.1 yards per carry. He also had logged 19 catches for 109 yards and a touchdown.
The 22-year-old arrived at Iowa City in 2022 and had a decent freshman campaign, registering 779 yards and six scores while posting 5.2 yards per attempt.
Then, last year, Johnson took a major step back, finishing with 463 yards and three touchdowns on four yards per tote.
Obviously, the halfback has broken out in a big way this season and has now risen up NFL Draft boards as a result.
We'll see if Johnson can continue to put the Hawkeyes' offense on his back the rest of the game against Maryland.