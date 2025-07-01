Seahawks' Noah Fant Listed As Potential Trade Candidate for Miami Dolphins
After the Miami Dolphins made the shocking move of trading both Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith the the Pittsburgh Steelers for Minkah Fitzpatrick on Monday, former Iowa Hawkeyes' tight end Noah Fant may have found new opportunity.
A To Z Sports' Destin Adams and Kyle Crabbs recently wrote about the five tight ends that Miami could trade for on Monday, with the former Hawkeyes' standout being on the list.
"The Seahawks have set the stage for a potential transition within their tight end room with the drafting of Elijah Arroyo. It marks the second straight season that Seattle has added a tight end with a mid-round draft choice; they appear to have found success already with AJ Barner," Adams and Crabbs wrote. "Given the two youngsters on rookie contracts, the presence of middle of the field targets such as Cooper Kupp and Jaxson Smith-Njigba, and Fant's $13.41 million cap charge in a contract year, there may be an opportunity to offload the veteran."
After a three-year career with the Hawkeyes, Fant was selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. He would spend his first three seasons with the Broncos, tallying 1,905 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns before being traded to the Seahawks in the Russell Wilson deal. And despite being the top tight end for Seattle, Fant was unable to establish himself as true threat in the team's offense.
With the addition of both A.J. Barner and Elijah Arroyo in the last two drafts, it's clear that Fant would be a better suited elsewhere. Smith played a huge role in the Dolphins' offense last year, totaling 884 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 111 targets. If traded to Miami, Fant would be an excellent replacement for the veteran tight end.
