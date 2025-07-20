Seattle Seahawks Make Surprising Noah Fant Move on Sunday
With NFL training camps beginning to kick off this week, Iowa Hawkeyes' fans will be disappointed to hear about the current state of one of their former star players ahead of the 2025 season.
Seahawks' insider Bob Condotta reported on Sunday that former Hawkeyes' standout tight end Noah Fant has been released after spending three years with the organization.
Fant was one of the many tight ends to join Iowa's pipeline from the college level to the pros. Over the course of his time with the program, the talented pass catcher recorded 1,083 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns on 78 receptions. His incredible efforts led him to being selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.
However, Fant would spend just three seasons with the team that drafted him, as he would be part of the trade that sent quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos following the conclusion of the 2021 season. Despite playing in 48 games for the Seahawks, Fant was unable to carve out a true role in the team's offense. And with Seattle using a second-round pick on Miami Hurricanes' Elijah Arroyo in the 2025 NFL Draft, all signs pointed to his time with the organization coming to a close.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
MORE: Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Named in Monster Trade Proposal
MORE: Packers' Lukas Van Ness Given Major Ultimatum Before 2025 Season
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Have 'Fun Option' to Replace Kaleb Johnson
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Make Exciting Offer to Elite 5-Star Recruit
MORE: Top Iowa Hawkeyes Transfer Addition Lands Discouraging Prediction