Steelers Rookie Kaleb Johnson Set to Work With Pittsburgh Legend
Former Iowa Hawkeye Kaleb Johnson looks right at home with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He’s had a solid start to camp, though the team is only just putting pads on for the first time on Tuesday. That’s when he can really start to show what he brings to the team this year.
But the rookie is doing all the right things and quickly becoming a fan-favorite for his new franchise. But just ask Najee Harris, the production on the field is what matters above all in Pittsburgh, even if you’re the most likable guy on the roster.
That’s why it’s probably a good idea for Johnson to take some mentorship from one of the best running backs in recent history for the Steelers, Le'Veon Bell. Johnson mentioned in an interview with Kay Adams that the two would link up this offseason to work on the second-round pick’s game ahead of his first season.
Steelers Rookie Taps into Le’Veon Bell Connection
“I talked to him the other day and our connection’s great,” Johnson said on Up & Adams in an interview that initially took place at the NFL rookie premier that was released as training camp got started around the league. “He wanted to work out with me and work on the stuff that I want to work on.”
Johnson mentioned one of the aspects he wants to work on is pass protection, which Bell was solid at during his time in Pittsburgh. He was certainly known more for his rushing and receiving abilities, though.
READ MORE: Pair of Undrafted Iowa Hawkeyes Forcing Their Way Onto 53-Man Rosters
There are some similarities in Johnson and Bell’s game already, both as bigger backs from the Big Ten who can create big plays even if they don’t have they don’t necessarily have turf-burning speed. Still, Bell’s patience was what set him apart from not just the backs of his era, but really every back in league history. It’s a unique trait that hasn’t been replicated much since.
“He runs at his own pace. So it’s kind of weird, but it worked,” Johnson said as Adams alluded to how Bell often seemed to run in slow motion while still picking up chunks of yards at a time.
Time will tell if Johnson implements such patience. The only thing Steelers fans want to see is for Johnson to replicate his big-play ability he showcased at Iowa, where he led the conference in rushing yards and touchdowns in 2024.