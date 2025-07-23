Steelers' Kaleb Johnson Sends Bold Message Before Rookie Season
Even in his rookie season, expectations are high for former Iowa Hawkeyes star running back Kaleb Johnson. He’s sure to look at home in Arthur Smith’s outside zone rushing scheme while wearing the familiar colors in Pittsburgh.
While Johnson is set to participate in his first training camp with the organization that selected him in the third round of this year’s NFL Draft, Kay Adams shared an interview with Johnson she recorded back in May at the NFL Rookie Showcase event on her most recent episode of Up and Adams. There, Johnson opened up about what it means to wear basically the same uniform, but with the Steelers patch on the chest.
From Hawkeye Black and Gold to Steelers Black and Gold
“It means a lot to be a Steeler,” Johnson said. “Going back in the past, who had been here, like Ben Roethlisberger, LeVeon Bell, Antonio Brown, all those guys represented the Steelers really well, and I’m trying to be next up.”
That was about as much confidence as Johnson showed in the quick interview. Adams even tried to hype him up early in the interview, mentioning that he led the Big Ten in rushing and touchdowns last season, but Johnson preserved his humble nature.
Still, his production last year with the Hawkeyes is something Steelers fans are hoping he can replicate. But to do so, he’ll have to earn carries away from incumbent starter Jaylen Warren. But Johnson seems to know that doesn’t necessarily mean he has to claim the job outright on Day 1.
“I don’t really go off, like, winning [the job],” Johnson said. “I feel like, ‘What can I do to be reliable to be the best person on the field I can be for the Steelers?’”
READ MORE: Hawkeyes Pass Rusher Gaining Serious NFL Draft Buzz With Potential Breakout Season
Steelers fans will answer that with a simple “average more than 3.9 yards per carry, please.” They’ll also take a side of highlight-reel-worthy broken tackles and explosive touchdown runs.
A lot of eyes will be on Pittsburgh this season after their chaotic offseason, so a strong rookie season would certainly put the Iowa star on the NFL map, a clear path to being the next man up and following in the steps of the many great Pittsburgh running backs before him.