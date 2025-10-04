Surprising Weapon Emerging for Iowa
The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-2) (1-1) have endured an up-and-down start to the season. With nearly half the season’s games over, several fans are still struggling to find a consistent name to rely on for offensive production. With a number of injuries, stifling any growing momentum, offensive coordinator Tim Lester is forced to change the targets, what feels like every week.
At first, the Iowa running back core was and still is banged-up. Then, quarterback Mark Gronowski’s sudden fourth-quarter injury took the sting out of Iowa’s upset 20-15 losing bid over the No.8 Indiana Hoosiers. Gronowski had totaled 144 yards through the air with one rushing touchdown that lit up Kinnick Stadium last Saturday, before exiting.
Yet there was one offensive bright spot to come from the game, former quarterback and now tight end DJ Vonnahme.
“…So the level of growth that a guy like that have can have, and you have seen it,” said the second-year offensive coordinator Lester.
“He had to put the weight on first. He had to learn how to block, and let me tell you, quarterbacks don't naturally do that, but he is learning how to do it. Then, obviously, we got the screen pass in his hands against Rutgers, and he got in space a little bit.”
You know, what happened in camp, Ort [Addison Ostrenga] got banged up at some point during camp, which really forced DJ to get a ton of reps and really speed up his growth. You got to see that he was ready.
The redshirt freshman played in four games last season but did not record a single stat.
…He had one drop. He came out, and that thing was humming. Mark threw it right on time, and he turned. He's never too high. He's never too low. He's a tough kid. He's young. He's going to have a really bright future. We trust him, you know.
Against the Hoosiers, Vonnahme totaled four receptions for 16 yards, bringing his season total to seven for 51 yards.
“So when we're making play calls to get a guy, Ort can really run after the catch, but DJ just has a great ability with the ball in his hands.”
“…We have to continue to find ways to get him in space because he's really good.”
