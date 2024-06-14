Trae Taylor Talks Iowa Football Offer
Trae Taylor's proactive approach to his recruitment is paying off, like really paying off, with no signs of slowing down. The talented Class of 2027 quarterback is camping at colleges across the country. Eyes are opening.
It kicked off with a Kentucky camp on June 3, when he left Lexington with a scholarship offer. The same scenario then unfolded at Indiana, North Carolina, North Carolina State and Oklahoma before a short break.
The Mundelein (IL) Carmel Catholic signal caller returned to the camp circuit on Thursday at Iowa. The Hawkeyes continued Taylor's run of proving it, extending an offer after his performance in front of new offensive coordinator Tim Lester.
"What I loved about Iowa’s camp was that I got go work closely with coach Lester and get a feel for his coaching style, which, by the way, I absolutely love," Taylor told HN.
Under long-tenured head coach Kirk Ferentz, Iowa hasn't been in the business of offering many quarterbacks after one year of high school. That speaks to how much the staff likes Taylor, and, perhaps, a new approach under Lester.
"They felt I delivered the ball really well," Taylor said of the feedback he received Thursday. "They talked a lot about my footwork and how advanced I am on that part of my game."
Taylor (6-2, 180) displays that football maturity during his freshman highlight video. There's a pocket presence allowing him to avoid pressure while keeping his eyes downfield. That ability is complemented by a strong arm and quick release.
He should be commended for hitting the camp circuit hard this summer after reporting offers from Michigan, Maryland, Miami (FL), Vanderbilt, Colorado and Illinois before it began. The more options, the better for him as he navigates an involved recruiting process.
Taylor felt thankful to experience Iowa Football Thursday.
"I loved the staff and players. They were all really engaging and made me really comfortable there," he said. "I'm most definitely visiting again, most likely a few times. If I can squeeze it in. I’m trying to come back this month. If we can’t, I’ll be back for a game-day visit."
The sophomore seeks more knowledge about the Hawkeyes.
"I need to get on campus and get a feel for the rest of the school. And I need to learn about the business program," he said.