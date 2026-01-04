Villanova Transfer DB Commits to Iowa

The Iowa Hawkeyes made a major breakthrough in the class of 2026 recruitment process. Kirk Ferentz and Co. secured a commitment from a productive defensive back after watching multiple key contributors head out after an 8-4 season.

Anthony Hawkins, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound FCS Freshman All-American safety from Villanova, has committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes, choosing the program over Kentucky and Wisconsin. JGPCFB broke the news via X.

JGPCFB broke the news via X.

BREAKING: Former Villanova FCS Freshman All-American Anthony Hawkins has Committed to Iowa, he tells me.



The 6'3, 195 lb S totaled 59 Tackles, 4 TFLs, & 2 INTs this past season for the Wildcats.



— JGPCFB (@jgpvisuals) January 4, 2026

Hawkins has three years of eligibility remaining and arrives in Iowa City as one of the most accomplished defensive backs available in the 2026 transfer window. The elite prospect visited Iowa on Jan. 3-4 after the portal window opened, and decided to commit less than 24 hours following his departure from Kinnick Stadium.

Anthony Hawkins Career

Hawkins spent the 2025 season as a primary contributor to Villanova's defense, starting all 15 games for the FCS Crusaders while accumulating 59 tackles, four tackles for loss, two interceptions, nine pass breakups, and one forced fumble. His production earned FCS Freshman All-American recognition.

Prior to his arrival at Villanova, Hawkins was a decorated prospect at Broadneck High School in Arnold, Maryland, where he earned first-team All-State and first-team All-Met honors.

What Does Anthony Hawkins’ Commitment Mean For Iowa?

The recruitment came during a critical portal window for Iowa, with the Hawkeyes losing starting safety Xavier Nwankpa to graduation and early NFL Draft considerations. Hawkins' decision to commit to Iowa over two Big Ten competitors shows Phil Parker's reputation as the nation's premier secondary developer.

Aug 9, 2025; Iowa defensive back Xavier Nwankpa (1) smiles during the Hawkeyes Kids Day NCAA football open practice at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Cress for the Des Moines Register | Joseph Cress/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kentucky and Wisconsin, both legitimate Power 4 programs with defensive priorities, were unable to compete with Iowa's track record of elite defensive back development.

Iowa's defense ranked ninth nationally in scoring defense during 2025, allowing just 16.1 points per game, an achievement that extends the program's streak of top-20 scoring defense to 10 consecutive seasons. Hawkins will join this elite environment under Parker, a coach who has developed six Big Ten Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year honorees since 2012, including Cooper DeJean (2023), Riley Moss (2021), and Amani Hooker (2018).

The Hawkeyes will pair Hawkins with returning captain Koen Entringer, a former linebacker who transitioned to the defensive back role and recorded 96 tackles. Entringer committed to return for his senior season rather than entering the NFL Draft early. Iowa also has Darion Jones and safeties Marcello Vitti and Ronnie Hill in the defensive unit.

