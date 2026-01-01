Iowa Finishes Season With Top 10 Defense

The Iowa Hawkeyes, just two seasons removed from a B1G Championship appearance, once again found themselves floating on the fringe of both conference and national relevance as the 2025-26 season came to a close. While that game was a blowout against the Michigan Wolverines, being on that stage meant more to the program than succeeding on a smaller one.

Much of the criticism surrounding head coach Kirk Ferentz, in recent years, has revolved almost soley around his inability to get Iowa to that point on a consistent basis; then again, the longtime leader's ability to keep his countless teams operating just above the "good" line is what has kept him around since 1998.

In addition to Ferentz, defensive coordinator Phil Parker has also been with the team since the turn of the century. The reason why was more evident than ever in the Hawkeyes' recent bowl matchup with the No. 14 Vanderbilt Commodores.

Continued Defensive Excellence

Coming into their battle in the ReliaQuest Bowl, the Commodores found themselves in a similar position as the Hawkeyes. Spurned by narrowly missing the College Football Playoff (CFP) themselves - having come even closer than the black and gold - the team from Tennessee came in as the favorite and, assumedly, had a collective chip on their shoulders.

That is, until they ran into the aforementioned Parker's defense. Not only did Iowa outpace Vanderbilt on both sides of the ball but, following the game, officially finished the year as a top 10 scoring defense.

Iowa moves up to #54 nationally in scoring offense, finishing Tim Lester's second year at 29.3 ppg.



Currently #9 in scoring defense (16.1 ppg). — Chad Leistikow🆑 (@ChadLeistikow) January 1, 2026

Coming in ninth place nationally in the category, allowing just 16.1 points in each contest, the Hawkeyes' score-stopping unit kept the Commodores at bay as the offense found their way throughout the match.

Especially given Vanderbilt's identity being ground in their high-powered offense - by way of Heisman Trophy contender Diego Pavia under center - Iowa winning in that category says as much about this group, and their coordinator, as being in the CFP conversation did earlier in the campaign.

Too Much, Too Early

Despite a strong effort from Vanderbilt's offense in the second half, it was Iowa's defense allowing only three points in the first half that made it ultimately impossible for Pavia's group to get back in it.

When it was all said and done, both in this game and on the overall year, Iowa found a way to finish strong. Credit to everyone involved, but another excellent year for Parker's defense is a comforting indicator as to what the program has in store for the years to come;.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!