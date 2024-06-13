Will Nolan Locked In as Iowa Career Kicks Off
Will Nolan favored a practical approach in leaving home for college last week. Iowa Football's incoming freshman was guarding against being overwhelmed while navigating a major life event.
"I'm going to stay grounded and use my resources, like my parents and my teammates," he recently told HN. "I'm going to try to take it as seriously as possible and just try to do everything right."
According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Nolan is the Hawkeyes' top Class of 2024 recruit. It shows him as a four-star prospect and the 248th-rated player overall in the cycle. The On3 Industry Ranking puts him at No. 209.
Nolan (6-6, 280) knows those numbers won't matter when training camp starts in August. A much more important figure is that Iowa returns a lot of experience at his position, offensive line.
"They're really cool guys and seem like great mentors. I'm looking forward to going through the summer with them," he said.
Nolan will take all of the help he can get. In his head, he's competing for playing time as soon as he puts on pads.
"That's my mindset. I don't know if that's always the reality. I'm a competitor, so of course I'm trying to play early. I'm doing everything I can to play early," he said.
Nolan chose the Hawkeyes ahead of scholarship offers from Iowa State, Illinois, Indiana, Duke, Vanderbilt, Syracuse, Minnesota and others. Iowa built a bond with him, offered a scholarship in late April of last year and he committed less than two weeks later.
The Arlington Heights (IL) Hersey High graduate shares a common interest in shot put and discus with Iowa offensive line coach George Barnett. He and his wife, Lori, have a thrower in their house. James Barnett will compete at Iowa City West as a freshman next school year.
The competitive nature of the field events in track helps build confidence on the gridiron.
"It's teaches you how to rely on yourself in moments when the pressure's high. As much as football is a team sport, you need your own mental strength," Nolan said.
At the state track meet this spring, Nolan finished second in the shot put with a throw of 61 feet, 4 inches. He was 17th in the discus.
Nolan also played basketball during his first two years of high school. A football injured compromised his junior season, and he turned his attention to football and track.
The Iowa connection was strengthened through Nolan's high school coach. Tom Nelson played for Barnett at Illinois State. It was an added level of trust between Nolan and the Hawkeyes.
Vanderbilt and Iowa State impressed Nolan during the recruiting process as well. The pull to Iowa was too strong, however.
"Once I got to Iowa, it was like, that was it. When I made my decision I just knew Iowa was it. I was never stuck between three schools. I knew the second Iowa offered. I still have that same feeling I had when I committed," he said.
Nolan feels getting around the edge on defensive ends in running wide-zone plays is a strength for him. He believes improving in pass protection will be an area of focus during camp. Increased physicality from high school is a given.
"It's gritty. (The Hawkeyes) come off the ball and they hit. That's my type of personality, four-yard plays until it's a first down," he said.
Nolan is rooming with Winthrop (IA) East Buchanan offensive lineman Cody Fox. He has a good relationship with members of his recruiting class and hopes to build on it in the coming years.
"I'm looking forward to a completely new opportunity, but I'm also sad to leave my family behind, say goodbye to my friends," he said.