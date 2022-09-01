Williams X2 Ready to Lead Iowa Backfield

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Running back Tyler Goodson announced on Dec. 10 that he would be skipping Iowa’s New Year’s Day matchup with Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl to prepare for an NFL future.

But he’d already shared that news with Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz.

“I still appreciate the fact that we knew a couple weeks ahead (of the announcement),” Ferentz said.

Goodson’s heads-up enabled the Iowa staff to reboot bowl preparations without him. First in line to replace the 2,551-yard career rusher was Gavin Williams. Right behind him was Leshon Williams.

“It gave both those guys a chance to prepare as starters, and they both did a nice job I thought in the month of December,” Ferentz said. “And both played well in the bowl game.”

Gavin Williams rushed for 98 yards in 16 carries in his first career start. Leshon Williams rushed for 42 yards in 10 carries. That performance brought some clarity to the running back position heading into 2022.

“I think at least we came into the season feeling pretty good about who our one and two are and what they can do,” Ferentz said heading into Saturday’s season opener against South Dakota State.

Williams and Williams are expected to see a majority of the action Saturday, with true freshmen Kaleb Johnson and Jaziun Patterson waiting in the wings as the next men in.

“I think both of them are in the mix right now,” Ferentz said. “At least we have plans to let them go, as well. We’ll see how the game plays out. I don’t know if both of them will be in there Saturday but my guess is at least one of them will.”

Gavin Williams, who also led the team in rushing in Iowa’s one-sided loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship game (56 yards in 12 carries), said last season’s Citrus Bowl experience gave him a taste of what was on the horizon.

“It was the first time I had played a full-length game since I got here,” the 6-foot, 214-pound redshirt sophomore from Altoona said. “I had to learn how to maintain my energy level, and not get too gassed or burned out. And learning how to go with the emotional flows of the game. When things aren’t going your way, how do you respond? That game gave me a good foundation.”

Gavin is expected to make career start No. 2 on Saturday.

“It’s a great feeling being back as the lead back,” he said. “I don’t shy away from the responsibility, or get intimidated by it. Because it’s what I signed up for when I came here. We’re an offense that likes to run the ball. I’m OK with that.”

Leshon Williams also feels like last season’s bowl game gave him confidence heading into the 2022 season.

“I’m not saying we didn’t have confidence in our abilities before,'' said the 5-10, 210-pounder from Chicago, Ill. “That put another game of experience under our belt. And it helped slow the game down for us.”

Leshon describes himself as a playmaker.

“I can be physical,” he said. “I can run downhill if I have to, or break away and make you miss. I can run a route and catch the ball. Really, anything I can do to help the offense put points on the board.”

Ferentz said that Gavin and Leshon have different styles as running backs but complement each other well.

“They’re both very capable,” he said. “Gavin was probably a little bit more polished, or more refined when he got here. He just continues to do a good job. He’s studying everything he does and has a mature approach.”

A year ago in spring camp, Leshon caught Ferentz’s eye in practice.

“And he’s done nothing but improve since that time,” the coach said. “Both of them are very capable of playing well, so it’s good to know you have two guys that you have confidence in.”

It’s a better than even chance that you’ll see a lot of Williams and Williams against South Dakota State.

“That doesn’t bother me at all,” Gavin said of splitting time with Leshon. “We have two great backs. We’re motivated. I feel like this gives both of us an opportunity to go out there and display what we can do.”

Improved play in the offensive line would be beneficial for the running backs moving forward.

“I feel like this fall camp I’ve seen those guys mesh well and lean on each other when times get tough,” Gavin said. “It’s a very close-knit group. I like that, because it means they’ve got each other’s backs. I’ve got their backs and they’ve got mine. Whatever comes at us, we’re going to handle that together.”

On Saturday, Gavin Williams will make his first Kinnick Stadium start, in front of a sold-out crowd.

“I can’t wait to get out there,” he said.