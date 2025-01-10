Former Iowa Star Floated in Alarming NBA Trade Rumors
It has been a very difficult NBA season for Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray.
The former Iowa Hawkeyes star is currently embattled in the most trying stretch of his professional career, and little by little, many are wondering if the Kings may opt to trade him.
Of course, Sacramento absolutely does not have to move Murray. He is only in his third season and isn't slated to hit free agency until 2026. And even then, he will be a restricted free agent.
But it's hard to deny the troubles Murray has been having this year, and Will Rucker of Liberty Ballers feels that the Philadelphia 76ers may want to place a call to Sactown to see if the Kings would be willing to move the former No. 4 overall pick.
"Murray has struggled this year shooting the ball from deep and has not taken the leap offensively that the Kings had expected," Rucker wrote. "While Murray has not ascended offensively, he has defensively. Murray has turned himself into one of the best young wing defenders in the league with the ability to guard multiple positions."
The general consensus heading into the 2024-25 campaign was that Murray would actually take a big step forward and ascend into potential star status this season, but that has not happened.
In fact, the inverse has occurred, as the 24-year-old is averaging just 11.7 points per game on miserable 41.4/30.2/87.2 shooting splits.
By contrast, he posted 15.2 points per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the floor and 35.8 percent from three-point range last year, and during his rookie campaign in 2022-23, Murray logged 12.2 points a night on a true-shooting percentage of 59.7 percent.
Sacramento probably won't deal Murray, but the fact that the Iowa product is already being floated in trade speculation is definitely alarming.