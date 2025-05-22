Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Could Be Doomed With NFL Team
When former Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant entered the 2019 NFL Draft, he was viewed as a fantastic prospect with a very bright future.
Fant was ultimately selected by the Denver Broncos with the 20th overall pick that year, and he went on to show significant promise during his rookie campaign, catching 40 passes for 562 yards and three touchdowns. That was good for an average of 14.1 yards per catch.
Since then, however, Fant has proven to be a massive disappointment, particularly since being traded to the Seattle Seahawks back in March 2022.
Fant has achieved 500 receiving yards just once in three years with the Seahawks, hitting the number on the dot this past season. He also reached the end zone just once between 2023 and 2024.
Seattle selected Miami Hurricanes tight end Elijah Arroyo in the second round of the NFL Draft last month, indicating that Fant's time in the Pacific Northwest may be running short.
ESPN's Brady Henderson feels that the 27-year-old could ultimately be dealt this offseason, and it's important to remember that Fant was considered a potential cut candidate after the 2024 campaign concluded.
"As for Fant's future, a logical plan would be for the Seahawks to revisit the situation later in the summer after gauging his trade market, the available options to bolster their other needs and Arroyo's readiness to step into a starting role," Henderson wrote.
Fant was a dynamic weapon at Iowa, leading the Big Ten with 11 receiving touchdowns in 2017 and totaling 18 scores over his last two seasons with the the Hawkeyes.
Obviously, the 6-foot-4, 250-pound pass-catcher ha not lived up to expectations on the NFL level, but perhaps a change of scenery would do him some good.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
MORE: Iowa Legend Caitlin Clark Has Broken Another Huge WNBA Record
MORE: Iowa Legend Caitlin Clark Reveals First Comments On WNBA Investigation Into Fever Fans
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Receive Interesting 2025 Win Total Prediction
MORE: Former Iowa Star Kaleb Johnson Gives 2 Head-Turning Comparisons for Himself With Steelers
MORE: ESPN Leaves Iowa’s Quarterback Outlook in ‘Prove-It’ Territory