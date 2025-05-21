Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes Receive Interesting 2025 Win Total Prediction

Despite the Iowa Hawkeyes' impressive additions this offseason, oddsmarkers may be lower on head coach Kirk Ferentz's squad in 2025.

Dylan Feltovich

Apr 26, 2025; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes players huddle up during a spring NCAA football open practice at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Cress/For the Register
Apr 26, 2025; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes players huddle up during a spring NCAA football open practice at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Cress/For the Register / Joseph Cress/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
After a solid run in the transfer portal this offseason, Iowa Hawkeyes' head coach Kirk Ferentz and his squad are set to build off last season.

In 2024, the Hawkeyes offensive efforts were carried by star running back Kaleb Johnson, as the veteran rusher finished the season with 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground. But after he was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Iowa must find a way to make up his production.

Luckily, the program may have finally figured out the quarterback with the addition of Mark Gronowski. The former South Dakota State quarterback had a prolific career at the FCS level, passing for over 10,000 yards in four seasons. With Gronowski at the helm, the Hawkeyes will look to find success in a tough Big Ten Conference.

According to Draftkings Sportsbook, however, Iowa may not reach their pervious win total of eight. The popular sportsbook has the program's win total at just 6.5 (-170), as of May 20.

The Hawkeyes caught a break with last year's schedule, as they managed to face just one team in the AP Top 25, the Ohio State Buckeyes. And while Ferentz is not slated to take on the Buckeyes next season, he will have to take on two powerhouse programs in the Oregon Ducks and the Penn State Nittany Lions. In addition to the two programs, Iowa is set to travel to Iowa State for this year's rivarly game.

