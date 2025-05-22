Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa Legend Caitlin Clark Has Broken Another Huge WNBA Record

Iowa Hawkeyes legend Caitlin Clark has set another WNBA record in just her second season.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after scoring a 3-pointer against Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard (10) on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Iowa Hawkeyes legend Caitlin Clark broke the WNBA record for most career games with 25+ points and 10+ assists, with six of those games.

Clark has accomplished this only 42 games into her career. She is off to a great start to her second season with the Indiana Fever, as she put 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in a win over the Chicago Sky in the first game of the season.

Clark followed that up with 27 points, five rebounds, and 11 assists in a 91-90 loss to the Atlanta Dream.

The 23-year-old guard had a phenomenal career with the Hawkeyes, winning many accolades, including two AP Player of the Year awards.

Clark averaged 28.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 8.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per game across her four years at Iowa. She shot 46.2 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from three.

While Clark set many records during her time with Iowa, she has been even more impressive in his first two seasons in the WNBA.

With a triple-double in the first game of the season, Clark tied Candace Parker for third in most triple-doubles in WNBA history.

Clark continues to take the WNBA by storm and build on her illustrious career.

