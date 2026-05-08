Iowa Baseball Series Preview Against Nebraska

Iowa is one victory away from recording 30+ wins for the fifth straight season, but they'll have to beat No. 25 Nebraska one time over the weekend to do it.



Fortunately for the Hawkeyes, though, they're playing solid baseball as of late. Iowa has won four of its last five games, three straight Big Ten series, and four of its last five conference series.



Iowa is facing Nebraska at a good time, as the Cornhuskers have lost three straight after getting swept by Ohio State last weekend.

About Iowa

Iowa (29-18, 12-12) is currently eighth in the Big Ten and has a chance to move up to seventh with a series win. The Hawkeyes announced two of their three starters for this weekend's series on Wednesday, and Saturday starter Maddux Frese has been on a roll lately.

Frese is 3-0 with a 0.90 ERA and 11 strikeouts over his last three starts, and has the team's best ERA at 2.56.

Offensively, the Hawkeyes are led by senior Gable Mitchell. Mitchell leads the team in just about every offensive category and should hear his name called in June's MLB Draft.



Mitchell might be Iowa's best offensive player, but the Hawkeyes offense is really clicking as of late. Iowa has scored six or more runs in each of its last eight wins and five or more runs in each of its last 12 victories.

About Nebraska

Nebraska (34-14, 17-7) was a top 15 team in the country not too long ago but is currently ranked No. 25 after getting swept by Ohio State last week.



Despite getting swept by the Buckeyes, the Cornhuskers are tied for second in the Big Ten, 20-1 at Haymarket Park, and haven't lost a home conference game all year.

Weekend rotation is locked. 🔒 pic.twitter.com/oGa2W4lp6P — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) May 7, 2026

Two of Nebraska's three starters -- Carson Jasa and Ty Horn -- have ERAs under 3, and, offensively, seven guys are batting over .300.



The Cornhuskers most dangerous offensive player is senior Dylan Carey. Carey leads the team in doubles, triples, home runs, RBIs, total bases, and slugging percentage, and could very well be a top ten round draft pick come June.

Fun Fact

iowa has won or split nine of the last 10 regular-season series against Nebraska and always seem to play the Cornhuskers tough, no matter how good or bad the Hawkeyes are playing at the time.

Series Schedule

Friday, May 8th (6 p.m. CT)

Saturday, May 9th (2 p.m. CT)

Sunday, May 10th (2 p.m. CT)



All three games are available via the Big Ten Network Plus (BIG+)