Top 50 MLB Prospects for 2026: Konnor Griffin, Kevin McGonigle Lead the Way

Not every team has played a game yet two days into the 2026 MLB season, and this year’s rookie class is already having a big impact. That’s not a huge surprise to people who were paying attention to spring training, where a bunch of prospects were turning heads. There is a big wave of young stars that will be arriving sooner than later.

A slew of top prospects led by guys like Konnor Griffin, Kevin McGonigle and Leo De Vries turned heads in big league camp this spring, and are not far from making an impact. Improved analytics and classic eye-test scouting have combined to make projecting young players more accurate than ever. The hit rate for top prospects continues to improve. There’s a reason teams are far more hesitant to trade their top minor leaguers than ever before.

Earlier this week, I highlighted nine players who are primed to break out this year. Before we get any further into the season, let’s go a step further and review my top 50 prospects in the sport. It’s worth noting that only players who still retain their rookie eligibility qualify for inclusion.

1. Konnor Griffin, SS/CF, Pittsburgh Pirates

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Age: 19

Current level: Triple A

ETA: 2026

Griffin had the best all-around tools in the 2024 draft as a prep shortstop out of Jackson, Miss. The fact that he reclassified from ’25 to ’24 may have hurt his stock a bit, but it didn’t matter to the Pirates, who took him with the No. 9 pick and handed him a massive $6.53 million bonus. That move has paid off.

The 19-year-old, who could play short or center, is the consensus top prospect in baseball with five outstanding tools. He drips with star power and showed that repeatedly at three levels during his first professional season in 2025. In 122 minor league games, Griffin slashed .333/.415/.527, with 21 home runs, 94 RBIs and 65 stolen bases. In his final stop at Double A Altoona, he played 21 games and hit .337with a .418 on-base percentage while slugging .524 and producing a ridiculous wRC+ of 175.

Griffin is an outstanding athlete at 6’4” and 215 pounds, who possesses tons of power, elite speed, and an arm that plays all over the diamond. He shouldn’t be this good this young, but he is. A true unicorn prospect. It won’t be long before Pittsburgh has him locked into the lineup.

2. Kevin McGonigle, SS, Detroit Tigers

Age: 21

Current level: MLB

Kevin McGonigle went 4-for-5 with two doubles and two singles in his MLB debut Thursday. | David Frerker-Imagn Images

In any other year, McGonigle would be baseball’s top prospect, but he’s just unlucky to be near the top when Griffin is. No matter, he’s outstanding in his own right. The Tigers took the Pennsylvania native with the 37th pick in the 2023 draft, 34 selections after they snagged Max Clark, who is also in our top 10. What a draft.

McGonigle is a bit undersized at 5'9" and 187 pounds, but that hasn’t hurt his production at all. He makes outstanding swing decisions, has elite plate discipline and boasts a smooth lefty swing that can produce plenty of power. He has decent speed and is a fine fielder, but a move off of short is likely in his future (Editor’s note: McGonigle indeed played third base for the Tigers on Opening Day, when he started strong in the majors to make some unique history). He projects as an elite hitter wherever he ends up defensively.

Despite dealing with a few injuries since his pro debut, McGonigle has hit and hit with power at every stop. In 88 games across three levels in 2025, McGonigle slashed .305/.408/.583. He had 59 walks, struck out 46 times, pounded 19 home runs and posted a wRC+ of 183.

3. Jesús Made, SS, Milwaukee Brewers

Age: 19

Current level: Double A

ETA: 2027

The Brewers gave Made $950,000 as part of their 2024 international signing class, and he immediately made an impact. He dominated the Dominican Summer League as a 17-year-old, producing a 1.012 OPS in 51 games with more walks than strikeouts, 23 extra base hits and 28 stolen bases.

At 6'1" and 220 pounds, Made is solidly built, which shows up as he has power from both sides of the plate as a switch-hitter. He is an outstanding athlete, which is why he may stick at shortstop despite his size. His tools are excellent across the board, but his bat is what will carry him. He won’t turn 19 until May.

Made jumped three levels in 2025, getting in five games at Double A at just 18 years old before the season ended. He produced at every stop, slashing .285/.379/.413 with six home runs, 40 extra base hits and 47 stolen bases. More power is likely to come as he matures, and he could wind up atop this list next year with continued growth.

MORE: The Brewers’ Blueprint for Small-Market Success Lies in Latin America

4. Colt Emerson, SS, Seattle Mariners

Age: 20

Current level: Triple A

ETA: 2026

Emerson has developed into the polished player the Mariners were dreaming of when they selected him as a 17-year-old with the 22nd pick in the 2023 draft. Now a 20-year-old who got a taste of Triple A in 2025, Emerson has some of the best bat-to-ball skills in the minor leagues.

At 6' and 195 pounds, he has the physical build to play shortstop long-term, and had a great year at the position in 2025. He profiles as an above-average fielder with plenty of arm. At the plate, he’s a hitter, not a slugger, but his power is still developing. He has outstanding plate discipline as evidenced by his 138/183 walk-to-strikeout ratio in his three minor league seasons.

In 2025, Emerson took a big leap, going from High A to Triple A. Along the way, he was incredibly consistent, slashing .285/.383/.458 with 16 home runs, 78 RBIs, .383 w0BA and a wRC+ of 129. That’s impressive for a guy who started the season at 19.

Given his polish, there’s a chance Emerson winds up in Seattle this summer. He’s not far off.

5. Leo De Vries, SS, Athletics

Age: 19

Current level: Double A

ETA: 2027

We’ve been over this many times but, while Mason Miller is incredible, Padres general manager A.J. Preller is going to want that trade back. Leo De Vries is an outstanding prospect across the board and has the makings of a star. The A’s landed him at the 2025 trade deadline and must’ve been ecstatic to do so. He reached Double A by the end of the season, where he raked, and was also excellent in spring training this year.

De Vries is a solidly built 6’ and 185 pounds as a switch-hitter at shortstop. He doesn’t have the most fluid motions at the position and could eventually move off, but he has plenty of arm, and it’s his bat that will carry him. His swing, power and approach landed him a $4.2 million signing bonus from the Padres in 2024, and it has shown up throughout his time in the minors. He has elite plate discipline and pitch recognition, and squares balls up with exit velocities that make you forget he’s only 19. His nickname of “El Mutante” fits.

As an 18-year-old in 2025, De Vries reached Double A for the final 21 games of the season. He slashed .281/.359/.551 with five home runs, 16 RBIs and 10 walks against 20 strikeouts and a 144 wRC+. He had 15 home runs overall on the season. He’s better from the left side (.862 OPS in 2025), which leaves something to work on moving forward.

De Vries won’t turn 20 until October and it wouldn’t be shocking if he made his debut before then.

6. Samuel Basallo, C/1B, Baltimore Orioles

Age: 21

Current level: MLB

Baltimore Orioles catcher Samuel Basallo made his big league debut in 2025. | James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

Samuel Basallo has been a top prospect for so long that it’s easy to overlook him. The Orioles brought him up last summer, and he finished a few games shy of using up his rookie status. He’ll graduate from this list very soon.

Baltimore signed Basallo out of the Dominican Republic for $1.3 million in January 2021, and he has hit his mark at every level through the system. Big for a catcher at 6'4" and 180 pounds, the 21-year-old has two elite tools in an electric arm and big-time power. He’s not a great receiver behind the plate, but his arm makes keeping him back there a worthy experiment. While there is some swing-and-miss in his game, Basallo has a good eye and as his bat grades out well, with power to all fields.

In 2025, Basallo posted a .966 OPS in 76 Triple A games with 23 home runs, 17 doubles and a 151 wRC+, essentially forcing the Orioles to call him up in August. From there, though, he struggled, slashing .165/.229/.330 and posting an anemic wRC+ of 55 in 31 games. Despite his big league struggles, there’s plenty to love here. Baltimore was rumored to be open to dealing two-time All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman to make room for Basallo if the right package came its way. For now, the pair will likely rotate between catcher and DH to keep them both fresh.

7. Nolan McLean, RHP, New York Mets

Age: 24

Current level: MLB

McLean was one of the top two-way players in the nation at Oklahoma State when the Mets snagged him in the third round of the 2023 MLB draft, but after hitting some during his first two years, he turned his full attention to the mound in 2025 and flourished. The 24-year-old righty went from Double A to the big leagues last season and established himself as the game’s best pitching prospect.

A stout 6'2" and 215 pounds, McLean has a deep bag of tricks. He relies mostly on a sinker that averaged 94.8 mph last season, plus two ridiculously high-spin breaking pitches. His sweeper and curve both have incredible movement, though he often struggles to throw the latter for strikes. He’ll mix in a mid-80s changeup and a low-90s cutter as well. Control can escape McLean at times, but he has three plus offerings, with the sweeper at plus-plus when he’s locating it.

McLean dominated two levels of the minors in 2025, going 8–5 with a 2.45 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 127 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings. That earned him an August call-up, where he was even better. In eight starts for the Mets, he went 5–1 with a 2.06 ERA, 1.04 WIP and at 57/16 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 48 innings. One issue in the big leagues was the sweeper, as opponents punished it. Opposing hitters posted a .380 xBA and a .601 xSLG against it, while he had far more success with his curveball (.076 xBA, .106 xSLG). Despite a great debut, there’s room for improvement here.

Team USA already entrusted McLean with starting the World Baseball Classic final, and New York is giving him a full-time rotation spot. It’d be surprising if he didn’t run with it.

8. Max Clark, OF, Detroit Tigers

Age: 21

Current level: Triple A

ETA: 2026

Though he made more news for his chains than his play this spring, Clark is another tooled-up Tigers prospect on the fast track. Detroit selected him with the third pick in the 2023 draft out of the Indiana prep ranks and he’s consistently shown it was a great pick. After an outstanding run in High A last season, he spent the final 43 games at Double A and held his own at 20 years old.

Clark is a solid 5'11" and 205 pounds, and possesses some of the best plate discipline in the minors. His hit tool is ahead of his power at the moment, but he’s continuing to show more of the latter. He has a slightly open stance from the left side and can spray the ball all over the field. A plus-plus runner with a strong arm, he should be able to stick in center, which only increases his value.

In 111 games over two levels last season, Clark slashed .271/.403/.432 with 14 home runs, 67 RBIs and an elite walk rate (17.6%), an impressive strikeout rate (16.9%) and 19 stolen bases. Clark struggled a bit in spring training but a late 2026 call-up isn’t out of the cards.

9. Sebastian Walcott, SS/3B, Texas Rangers

Age: 19

Current level: Double A

ETA: 2028

One of the best prospects in the 2023 international class, the Rangers forked over $3.2 million to sign Walcott out of the Bahamas. Texas has aggressively pushed him and he reached Double A at 18. Unfortunately, he underwent Tommy John surgery in February, and it will cost him most if not all of this season.

Walcott is big for the middle of the diamond at 6’4" and 195 pounds, so as he fills out he could move to third or right field. But with his bat speed and power, he profiles well at either. Despite his length, he has a quick right-handed swing that regularly generates hard contact and will continue leading to more power as he ages. Pre-surgery, he had an elite arm, but made 24 errors at short in 2025.

Walcott spent all of 2025 at Double A and slashed .255/.355/.386, with 13 home runs, 59 RBIs and 70 walks against 108 strikeouts and 32 stolen bases in 124 games. His wRC+ of 110 was down from his mark of 126 in 2024, but there’s little doubt he’ll bounce back. He’s an infield bat with big emerging power. Hopefully, elbow surgery doesn’t delay his development much.

10. Trey Yesavage, RHP, Toronto Blue Jays

Age: 22

Current level: MLB

The 20th pick in the 2024 MLB draft out of East Carolina, Yesavage made his professional debut last year and jumped all the way from A ball to the big leagues. He made an electric MLB debut late in the season, and his postseason performance showed why everyone is so high on him.

Yesavage is a big righty at 6'4" and 225 pounds, and uses that build to his advantage. He features a mid-90s fastball that carries by averaging 19.5 inches of induced vertical break. An 84-mph splitter that drops off the table made hitters look silly in the playoffs, as they only generated a .157 wOBA off of it. His slider sits in the upper-80s and currently lags behind the other two offerings.

The 22-year-old went 5–1 with a 3.12 ERA and 160 strikeouts over 98 minor league innings before getting called up last season. In his playoff debut, he struck out 11 Yankees in Game 2 of the ALDS. He made five starts and six appearances, going 3–1 with a 3.58 ERA. He fanned 12 Dodgers and took the win in Game 5 of the World Series, and he saw action out of the bullpen in Game 7.

The moment didn’t fluster him, and that bodes well for his future as a potential frontline starter in Toronto.

11. JJ Wetherholt, INF, St. Louis Cardinals

Age: 23

Current level: MLB

Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt hit a home run for his first major league hit in Thursday’s season opener. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Wetherholt burst onto the scene as a sophomore at West Virginia, when he hit .449 with a 1.304 OPS and was named Big 12 Player of the Year. He didn’t reach those same heights as a junior, but that didn’t deter the Cardinals, who snagged him with the No. 7 pick in the 2024 draft. He has been phenomenal since starting his pro career.

At 5'10" and 190 pounds, Wetherholt doesn’t have a build with a lot of projection, but he’s one of the best bats in the minor leagues. His left-handed swing comes from a slightly open stance, and he whips the stick through the zone quickly. The 23-year-old possesses excellent bat control and plate discipline and can drive the ball to all fields. His hit tool borders on elite, and he possesses enough power to be dangerous.

In 2025, Wetherholt raked at Double A before earning a promotion to Triple A for the final 47 games of the season. He combined to slash .306/.421/.510, with 17 home runs, 59 RBIs, a 154 wRC+ and 23 stolen bases. His walk (14.5%) and strikeout rates (14.7%) were both excellent.

Wetherholt should stick on the dirt, but he was moved off short in 2025, as the Cardinals tested him at second and third. With Masyn Wynn entrenched at shortstop in St. Louis, it was the smart move.

12. Bubba Chandler, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates

Age: 23

Current level: MLB

Another player who is almost ready to graduate from this list, Chandler made his MLB debut in 2025 and finished strong down the stretch. The Pirates look to have gotten a steal by landing him at No. 72 in the 2021 MLB draft out of the Georgia prep ranks. A two-sport star who was a four-star quarterback commit to Clemson, Chandler opted to sign for $3 million and focus on baseball.

The 23-year-old has good size (6'3", 205 pounds), and that has shown in his fastball development. After his call-up, Chandler’s four-seamer averaged 98.9 mph and 17.5 IVB. His low-90s changeup baffled opposing hitters, as they had a wOBA of .109 against it, while his 89 mph slider was even better (.077). It’s a classic power repertoire, and if he can smooth out some kinks with location, the ceiling here is tremendous.

Chandler struggled with putting guys on at Triple A in 2025, posting a 1.48 WHIP in 100 innings. Something clicked after his call-up, as he finished 4–1 with a 4.02 ERA and a 0.93 WHIP. Over his final three starts, he allowed two runs on seven hits, with no walks and 19 strikeouts in 16 2 / 3 innings. That’s the guy he could be based on pure stuff, which would give the Buccos the league's best 1–2 punch in their rotation.

13. Walker Jenkins, OF, Minnesota Twins

Age: 21

Current level: Double A

ETA: 2026

Jenkins was the consensus top prep player in the 2023 MLB draft out of North Carolina, and the Twins had to be thrilled when he was still on the board at No. 5. He has lived up to that hype, consistently working his way through the system while showing a five-tool profile and a bat that will play at the highest level. His development has been slowed slightly by injuries, and he hurt his hamstring in spring training this year. Still, he’s not far off from the big leagues.

At 6'3" and 210 pounds, Jenkins has an ideal build for the outfield. He may not stick in center long term, but he profiles well at a corner. His smooth lefty swing comes out of a crouched stance, and he flashes excellent bat speed with good plate discipline. The power is still coming for Jenkins, but given his size and hit tool, it’s only a matter of time. He has the arm for any outfield spot to go along with speed on the bases and in the field.

Jenkins was limited to 84 games in 2025 due to an ankle injury, but he saw action at four levels, finishing with 23 Triple A games to end the campaign at 20 years old. He slashed .286/.399/.451 with 10 home runs, 17 doubles, 34 RBIs, 17 stolen bases and a wRC+ of 135.

After only seeing action in 166 games over the past two seasons, Jenkins needs a healthy 2026 if he wants to reach the big leagues this year.

14. Carter Jensen, C, Kansas City Royals

Age: 22

Current level: MLB

The Royals snagged Jensen, a Kansas City native, with the 78th pick in the 2021 draft out of Park Hill Senior High School and set about anointing him as the eventual successor to Salvador Perez. So far, that formula is working, as Jensen has continued to improve all the way to making a 20-game debut for the Royals in 2025, during which he surpassed expectations.

At Double A and Triple A in 2025, Jensen combined to slug .501 with an .878 OPS and 20 home runs. That earned him a September call-up, and he continued to pound baseballs. In 60 at-bats, he slashed .300/.391/.550 with three home runs, 13 RBIs and a wRC+ of 159.

At 6' and 210 pounds, Jensen is a stout catcher who packs plenty of raw power. His hit tool has developed nicely to match, and that showed last season. He has a big arm behind the plate and gets out of his crouch well. He still leaves a lot to be desired as a receiver, but he should stick behind the plate for now.

Jensen won’t be taking over from Perez full-time yet, but Kansas City can’t afford to keep his bat out of the lineup.

15. Kade Anderson, LHP, Seattle Mariners

Age: 21

Current level: High A

ETA: 2027

Anderson’s stock went meteoric during his sophomore season at LSU, as he went from an interesting lefty with some promising secondary stuff to the unquestioned best pitcher in college baseball. His MVP performance in leading the Tigers to a College World Series title made him one of the hottest names leading up to the 2025 draft, where the Mariners selected him at No. 3 and inked him to an $8.8 million bonus.

At 6'2" and 180 pounds, Anderson doesn’t have the prototypical power build, but he gets the most out of a frame that could add bulk. The 21-year-old’s fastball doesn’t fully light up radar guns as it sits around 94 and can touch 97, but it does carry in the zone, making it more difficult to square up. His slider became an out pitch in 2025, and he deployed it far more as a draft-eligible sophomore. He also became more confident in his changeup, and it could continue to develop into a real weapon.

Anderson was flat-out dominant during LSU’s title run. He went 12–1 with a 3.18 ERA and 1.06 WHIP with a Division I-high 180 strikeouts in 119 innings. Given his rapid improvement, there is some projection here. There is also risk as Anderson underwent Tommy John surgery as a junior in high school. He has not yet pitched as a pro but is expected to start a High A and progress quickly.

16. Carson Benge, OF, New York Mets

Mets outfielder Carson Benge homered in his MLB debut on Thursday. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Age: 23

Current level: MLB

With the 19th pick in the 2024 draft, the Mets landed Benge, a true two-way prospect out of Oklahoma State. That echoed their selection of Nolan McLean in the third round a year earlier. Safe to say the franchise has a type. Unlike McLean, Benge stuck with the bat as a pro.

The 23-year-old is 6'1" and 185 pounds and could stand to add a bit more bulk. The lefty possesses excellent bat-to-ball skills and is more than capable of taking pitches the other way thanks to quick hands out of an open stance. He likely won’t play center field in New York, but an arm that hit the mid-90s on the mound at OSU will serve him well in right. He’s maintained the power he had in college, and there is certainly more to come.

A solid spring helped Benge beat out Brett Baty, Tyrone Taylor and others for the Opening Day right field job. The future appears to be now for Benge in Queens.

17. Josue De Paula, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

Age: 20

Current level: Double A

ETA: 2027

The Dodgers signed De Paula, who is a Brooklyn native, out of the Dominican Republic for $397,500 in 2022. Athleticism runs in his family, as his mother is the cousin of former NBA All-Star Stephon Marbury. The 20-year-old has yet to tap into all of his many physical gifts, but his bat is enticing.



De Paula is 6'3" and 185 pounds and has plenty of room to grow. He has elite plate discipline, which leads to a lot of walks and favorable counts. The 20-year-old can absolutely thump the baseball, with his calm lefty swing producing hard contact consistently. Power should continue to come easily for him as he develops. He’s currently a below-average fielder with weak range and an average arm, so his future position is a bit up in the air. That said, his bat will find its way into a major league lineup.

De Paula spent all but four games of his 2025 campaign at High A and ranked second in the Midwest League in OBP (.406), while posting a .827 OPS, 12 home runs and 81 walks in 98 games. He’s had a few highlights this spring but is likely a year away from a debut.

18. Aidan Miller, SS, Philadelphia Phillies

Age: 21

Current level: Triple A

ETA: 2026

A prep shortstop out of Florida, Miller missed most of his senior season due to a broken left hamate bone. A consensus top-20 prospect in the draft, he fell to the Phillies at No. 27 and it looks to have been a steal. A big year at Double A in 2025 led to a Triple A call-up to end the season.

Miller has a strong build at 6'1" and 205 pounds, and he’s likely ticketed for third base in the pros, where his arm would play. That build helps him produce good power out of a smooth righty swing that features a rhythmic leg kick. His hit tool improved dramatically last year as his pitch recognition and selection caught up with his talent level. It’s worth noting that while Miller doesn’t have great speed, he’s stolen 82 bases over the past two minor league seasons.

The 21-year-old slashed .264/.392/433 with 14 home runs, 27 doubles, 42 RBIs, 59 stolen bases and 137 wRC+ in 116 games last season. A lower back injury will likely delay his 2026 debut, but a great start at Triple A could see him in Philadelphia by the summer.

19. Eli Willits, SS, Washington Nationals

Age: 18

Current level: Single A

ETA: 2028

The Nationals surprised some by taking Willits with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 MLB draft, making the 17-year-old the youngest top overall selection since Ken Griffey Jr. in 1987. A prep shortstop out of Oklahoma and the son of former Angels outfielder Reggie Willits, Eli reclassified to the 2025 draft class and it paid off for him.

Willits is 6'1" and 180 pounds with plenty of projection. He profiles as a good defender at short with good instincts to go along with a live arm. He’s a switch hitter with a plus hit tool from both sides. His power lags behind the bat at the moment, but that could change as he fills out.

He agreed to an $8.2 million bonus and immediately went to Single A at Fredericksburg to get his feet wet. Willits gets high marks for his makeup. There’s a lot of risk in taking high schoolers at the top of the draft, but he feels like a safe bet to develop steadily.

20. Sal Stewart, INF, Cincinnati Reds

Age: 22

Current level: MLB

Stewart was the 32nd pick in the 2022 draft out of Westminster Christian, the same Florida high school that produced Alex Rodriguez. He unfortunately suffered a wrist injury on Opening Day when he was struck by a line drive while playing first base, but the Reds have to be thrilled with his development thus far.

Selected almost exclusively for a pure hit tool, Stewart has developed into a well-rounded prospect. At 6'1" and 224 pounds, his build has helped him add more power. He has an outstanding approach from the right side and generates hard contact consistently while avoiding strikeouts. His strikeout rate of 15.6% across two levels in 2025 was excellent. After slashing .309/.383/.524 at Double A and Triple A with a 152 wRC+, he earned a late-season call-up to Cincinnati, where he hit five homers with an .838 OPS in 18 games.

Stewart is penciled in at first base for the Reds moving forward, which is probably his best defensive home after shuffling between third and second in the minors.

21. Ethan Holiday, SS, Colorado Rockies

Age: 19

Current level: Single A

ETA: 2028

Jackson’s little brother was the No. 4 pick in the 2025 draft and set a prep player record with a $9 million signing bonus. He can generate tons of raw power in a smooth lefty swing.

22. Bryce Eldridge, 1B, San Francisco Giants

Giants designated hitter Bryce Eldridge possesses prodigious power and made his MLB debut in 2025. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Age: 21

Current level: Triple A

ETA: 2026

Checks in at 6'7" and 240 pounds with some of the best raw power among MLB prospects. He has slugged .512 with 54 home runs over 249 career minor league games.

23. Liam Doyle, LHP, St. Louis Cardinals

Age: 21

Current level: Double A

ETA: 2027

The No. 5 pick in 2025 is a burly lefty who features a heater that can hit triple digits and a good splitter that can make hitters look foolish. He made three college stops, finally settling at Tennessee, where he won SEC Pitcher of the Year largely thanks to a ridiculous 42.6% strikeout rate.

24. Thomas White, LHP, Miami Marlins

Age: 21

Current level: Triple A

ETA: 2026

A lefty starter with an outstanding frame at 6'5" and 240 pounds, White has an upper-90s fastball, an elite wipeout slider and an emerging changeup. Went 4–3 with a 2.31 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings across three levels in 2025.

25. Ryan Sloan, RHP, Seattle Mariners

Age: 20

Current level: Double A

ETA: 2028

At 6'5" and 220 pounds, Sloan is an imposing presence on the mound. He features a mid-90s fastball, a plus changeup, and a sweeper that continues to improve.

26. Travis Bazzana, 2B, Cleveland Guardians

Age: 23

Current level: Triple A

ETA: 2026

The No. 1 pick from the 2024 draft posted an .813 OPS and a 137 wRC+ across three levels in 2025. Should make MLB debut in 2026.

27. Andrew Painter, RHP, Philadelphia Phillies

Age: 22

Current level: MLB

A first-rounder in 2021, the 6'7" righty has one of the most electric fastballs in the minors. His performance didn’t match his stuff in 2025, as he went 5–6 with a 5.40 ERA in 22 Triple A starts.

28. Seth Hernandez, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates

Age: 19

Current level: Single A

ETA: 2028

The No. 6 pick in the 2025 draft boasts a fastball that can touch triple digits and an outstanding, max-spin curveball. He'll make his minor league debut in 2026.

29. Luis Peña, INF, Milwaukee Brewers

Age: 19

Current level: High A

ETA: 2029

In 71 games at A ball in 2025, Peña posted an .844 OPS with six home runs and 41 stolen bases as an 18-year-old. He struggled after a promotion to High A, but that was to be expected.

30. Gage Jump, LHP, Athletics

Age: 22

Current level: Triple A

ETA: 2026

A lefty with a funky delivery at 6' and 200 pounds, Jump possesses a mid-90s fastball, a good slider and a nice curveball. He produced a 3.28 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings across three levels in 2025.

31. Chase DeLauter, OF, Cleveland Guardians

A former first-round pick, Chase DeLauter made his MLB debut for the Guardians during the 2025 postseason. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Age: 24

Current level: MLB

The former first-rounder made his big league debut in the 2025 playoffs after posting a .859 OPS in 34 games at Triple A, then picked up where he left off on Opening Day by hitting two homers for the Guardians against the Mariners on Thursday. He already looks like a difference maker for Cleveland.

32. Josuar Gonzalez, SS, San Francisco Giants

Age: 18

Current level: Extended spring training

ETA: 2029

The top player in the 2025 international class not named Roki Sasaki, Gonzalez received nearly $3 million from the Giants. An uber-athletic switch-hitter, Gonzalez posted a .859 OPS with four home runs and 33 stolen bases in his first taste of pro ball.

33. Bryce Rainer, SS, Detroit Tigers

Age: 20

Current level: Single A

ETA: 2028

The No. 11 pick in the 2024 draft has a laser of an arm and good power at the plate. He had season-ending shoulder surgery in 2025 after posting a .831 OPS in 35 games of Single A ball.

34. Rainiel Rodriguez, C, St. Louis Cardinals

Age: 19

Current level: High A

ETA: 2028

Rodriguez possesses outstanding raw power for a player his age and hit 20 home runs across three levels in 2025. He may not stick behind the plate despite a plus arm, but his bat will carry him.

35. Kaelen Culpepper, SS, Minnesota Twins

Age: 23

Current level: Triple A

ETA: 2027

A former first-rounder who blasted 20 home runs and stole 25 bases in his first full pro season while posting a .375 on-base percentage and a 138 wRC+.

36. Payton Tolle, LHP, Boston Red Sox

Age: 23

Current level: Triple A

ETA: 2026

A big lefty at 6'6” and 250 pounds who features a triple-digit fastball and improving secondary offerings. Struggled in seven MLB appearances last season.

37. Zyhir Hope, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

Age: 21

Current level: Triple A

ETA: 2027

Has solid tools across the board and posted an .805 OPS and 13 home runs in 121 Midwest League games before being promoted to Double A.

38. Braden Montgomery, OF, Chicago White Sox

Age: 22

Current level: Double A

ETA: 2027

The No. 12 pick in the 2024 draft out of Texas A&M slashed .270/.360/.444 with 12 home runs and a 137 wRC+ during his first pro season in 2025. The Red Sox sent him to Chicago as part of the Garrett Crochet trade.

39. Owen Caissie, OF, Miami Marlins

Marlins prospect Owen Caissie starred for Canada during the 2026 World Baseball Classic. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Age: 23

Current level: MLB

A Canadian slugger with outstanding power who pounded out 22 home runs at Triple A in 2025. There’s some swing-and-miss in his game, and he struggled in a 12-game big league stint last season, but he had a mini-breakout in the World Baseball Classic to secure his spot on the Marlins’ roster.

40. Franklin Arias, SS, Boston Red Sox

Age: 20

Current level: Double A

ETA: 2028

Previously considered a defensive-specialist, his hit tool has improved immensely, which landed him a promotion to Double A at 19 in 2025.

41. Alfred Duno, C, Cincinnati Reds

Age: 20

Current level: High A

ETA: 2028

Duno received a $3.1 million bonus as an international free agent in 2023 and led the Florida State League in home runs (18), on-base percentage (.430), slugging (.518) and OPS (.948) in ’25.

42. Cam Caminiti, LHP, Atlanta Braves

Age: 19

Current level: High A

ETA: 2028

A 6'2" lefty with a mid-90s fastball, a plus slider and a developing changeup. He went 2–3 with a 2.08 ERA and a 75/26 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 56 1/3 innings in A ball last year.

43. JoJo Parker, SS, Toronto Blue Jays

Age: 19

Current level: Single A

ETA: 2029

Parker was the No. 8 pick in the 2025 draft out as a prep shortstop out of Mississippi. He possesses a pretty left-handed swing that features good power and will make his minor league debut this year.

44. Ryan Waldschmidt, OF, Arizona Diamondbacks

Age: 23

Current level: Triple A

ETA: 2026

An outfielder with solid tools across the board, Waldschmidt slashed .309/.423/.489 with a 143 wRC+ in 66 games after a promotion to Double A in 2025. He possesses excellent plate discipline.

45. Jamie Arnold, LHP, Athletics

Age: 21

Current level: Double A

ETA: 2027

The Florida State product surprisingly fell out of the top 10 during the 2025 draft. He went 19–5 with a 2.98 ERA and 278 strikeouts in 190 1/3 innings over his final two collegiate seasons.

46. Hagen Smith, LHP, Chicago White Sox

The White Sox made Hagen Smith the fifth overall pick in the 2024 MLB draft. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Age: 22

Current level: Triple A

ETA: 2027

The No. 5 pick in the 2022 draft has a mid-90s fastball and a wipeout slider when at his best. He needs to find a third pitch to remain a starter, though.

47. Robby Snelling, LHP, Miami Marlins

Age: 22

Current level: Triple A

ETA: 2026

A former two-sport star with a bulldog demeanor on the mound and an improving fastball. He reached Triple A and had a whopping 166 strikeouts in 136 minor league innings in 2025.

48. Eduardo Quintero, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

Age: 20

Current level: Double A

ETA: 2028

Quintero has a great eye and won the California League MVP at 19 in 2025 when he slashed .306/.426/.533 with 14 home runs and 53 RBIs.

49. Kruz Schoolcraft, LHP, San Diego Padres

Age: 18

Current level: Single A

ETA: 2029

An athletic 6'8" lefty with easy velocity up to 99 and a plus changeup who could make a big jump this year.

50. Aiva Arquette, SS, Miami Marlins

Age: 22

Current level: High A

ETA: 2027

The top college hitter in the 2025 draft, Arquette blasted 19 home runs for Oregon State in 2025 while slashing .354/.461/.654.

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