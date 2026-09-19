3 Things I Need Iowa Football To Show Me Against Northern Iowa

This Saturday is Iowa's final chance to clean up any messes when Northern Iowa comes to Kinnick Stadium. Iowa is a heavy favorite in this game and, while they shouldn't dismiss the Panthers, the Hawkeyes need to use this opportunity to work through any lingering issues.



Through the first two weeks, Iowa has been rather clean, as expected, but it hasn't been perfect. No team in America has been perfect this early in the season. Saturday is Iowa's chance to perfect itself.

Clean operations

Iowa hasn't been without some penalties. Through two games, Iowa is No. 36 in the country with 11 penalties for 85 yards. By no means is that bad, but it's more than the Hawkeyes would like, considering how disciplined this team is.

Clean operations also mean avoiding any wasted downs or busted plays. It is clean snaps, both under center and in shotgun. It is clean handoff exchanges on every run play. It's good snaps on punts and field goals, with good holds every time. Those are the things that show up throughout the year in the biggest moments and can never have too many reps.

Passing game being on time

Iowa's passing game is never going to be a five-wide set and airing it out all over the field with a ton of option routes or freedom in the passing game. It's built upon timing, balance, and picking the right moments to go for the shot play.

This game gives Iowa the chance to get both of its quarterbacks, Jeremy Hecklinski and Hank Brown, on the same page with the wide receivers and tight ends. Iowa doesn't have to pull out a ton of shot plays in this one, and honestly, I'd rather see Iowa hit curls, digs, drags, outs, and other timing routes this week. That's what Iowa's passing game is built upon.

Strong communication in the secondary

It hasn't been egregious or an issue that should cause any worry, but Iowa State did chunk the Iowa secondary a couple of times last week. Fortunately, Iowa bent but rarely broke, rendering those big plays moot, but that won't be the case against better, more efficient offenses.

Northern Illinois should come out trying to throw it, which I view as a fantastic opportunity for this secondary to work through its calls, post-snap adjustments, and all of the little intricacies that come in the passing game. Clean communication, no busted coverages, and no blown assignments from this unit should be the expectation on Saturday afternoon.