Three Keys To An Iowa Victory Over Michigan State
For the first time this season, the Iowa Hawkeyes will be playing a true road game. Sure, they went to California for the Acrisure Classic, but there's nothing quite like going to Michigan State to play Tom Izzo and the Spartans.
The Hawkeyes have no time to adjust to the Big Ten as head coach Ben McCollum is diving right in. No. 7 Michigan State currently sits at 7-0, the same record as McCollum's Hawkeyes.
Seeing as the Spartans already have three ranked wins this season, both teams have had vastly different starts. Not to say McCollum hasn't played anyone notable, but the Hawkeyes vs. Spartans is going to be a battle, to say the least.
1. Win The Turnover Battle
Playing at the Breslin Center is going to be a wake-up call, to say the least. Michigan State is undefeated at home this year, obviously, and the last thing Izzo wants to do is let a first year head coach come into his house and leave with a win.
MSU is currently averaging 11.3 turnovers a game which is roughly two more than Iowa. If the Hawkeyes stay disciplined and are able to fight through a ferocious Spartans squad, they're well on their way to a victory.
2. Iowa Needs More Than Just Bennett Stirtz
If Iowa thinks they're going to be able to walk into the Bresling Center and have Bennett Stirtz bully the Spartans, they're entirely wrong. Nothing against Stirtz, but this is going to be the biggest test of his life and it's going to be interesting to see how he matches up against a Top 10 team.
Stirtz is by far the leading scorer on Iowa, and he's done everything in his power to prove he belongs in the B1G. So far, he's lived up to the hype. Taking down teams like Xavier and Ole Miss is one thing, but Iowa must have someone else ready to be the hot hand as Izzo is going to double team and come up with a picture-perfect game plan to shut down Stirtz.
3. Stop MSU's Dynamic Duo
ESPN Analytics gives Iowa just a 22.7% chance to win, and that's mostly due to the abilities of Jaxon Kohler and Jeremy Fears Jr. Those two have been unstoppable so far this season, and while neither's point total is through the roof, they're about as well rounded as college players can get.
Kohler leads the way with 14.6 points per game and his team high 9.7 rebounds. He's just a few rebounds away from averaging a double double, as is Fears. Fears is second on the team with 12.0 points per game but he's one of the premier facilitators in the country. No one has come close to his 9.9 assists per game, and the last thing Iowa can do is let him get going.
