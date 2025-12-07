Coming off a dreadful 71-52 loss, the Iowa Hawkeyes were able to respond at home by taking down Maryland. It marked the first B1G of Ben McCollum's career. Iowa improved to 8-1 (1-1) heading into the Cy-Hawk rivalry on Dec. 11 against a No. 10 Iowa State team that just demolished No. 1 Purdue at home.

With that being the next game Iowa has to prepare for, McCollum first took a second to congratulate his guys on this win. It's not like the Terrapins are going to be the highest-ranked team in the B1G, but they responded extremely well after an embarrassing loss to No. 7 Michigan State that could've derailed their entire season.

Ben McCollum's Response To Iowa's First B1G Win

Ben McCollum on Iowa's response to the Michigan State loss: “We didn’t overreact to what it was. But we did correct. Because, again, like I told the guys, it’s still not okay to lose. Like I’ve said ad nauseam, this whole thing isn’t going to be easy and it’s going to take time.… pic.twitter.com/h2tujUERoh — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) December 7, 2025

"We didn’t overreact to what it was. But we did correct," McCollum said. "Because, again, like I told the guys, it’s still not okay to lose. Like I’ve said ad nauseam, this whole thing isn’t going to be easy and it’s going to take time."

He continued, "You just don’t get anointed. You don’t just come in and say, ‘Oh, here, we’re just going to win the Big Ten.' Like, 'Here you go.’ It’s hard, and there’s going to be hard games."

Nov 20, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Ben McCollum reacts with guard Brendan Hausen (15) during the first half against the Chicago State Cougars at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

"There’s going to be things we don’t do well, and there’s going to be things that I don’t do well," McCollum added. "But that’s the fun in it, and that’s why we want everybody so involved."

Iowa's Road To A Successful Season

What's defined as a successful season is going to be different for everyone, but that's no doubt McCollum wants to make the tournament. He made it crystal clear he doesn't expect this team to win the B1G in his first year or two with the program, and that transparency isn't something most coaches will give.

McCollum praised the crowd that showed up for their afternoon game. Prior to the game, Iowa gave away over 100 tickets to students for free as they looked to pack Carver for their "Stripe Out" game. The crowd certainly played a difference in the outcome as he mentioned how they gave the guys extra energy and were a huge part of the Hawkeyes going on big runs.

Knowing that they must play Iowa State on the road, everything changes. As McCollum said, losing is unacceptable. If there was ever a game that's going to be challenging, it's this one. Iowa may have thought Michigan State was good, but they are in for a rude awakening against the Cyclones.

