Iowa Hawkeyes Spite Bitter Rival With Transfer Portal Steal

The Iowa Hawkeyes have stripped a fierce rival of a player in the transfer portal.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with athletics director Gary Barta before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. / Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via Imagn Content Services, LLC
The Iowa Hawkeyes have certainly made significant progress in getting with the times this offseason, as they have extensively utilized the transfer portal in spite of Kirk Ferentz's stance that he prefers to keep things in house.

Well, Ferentz continued to deviate from that philosophy this week, as he just plucked an offensive lineman from the Iowa State Cyclones, landing George Nahas via the portal.

Nahas revealed the news on social media, announcing that he had committed to Iowa.

This marks the second offensive lineman that the Hawkeyes have bagged in the spring transfer portal window, as they also secured former Ferris State star Bryce George last month.

Overall, Iowa has now added five players via the spring transfer portal, also landing quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski, defensive back Shahid Barros and safety Ty Hudkins.

Nahas initially committed to Iowa State back in 2023, choosing to join the Cyclones as a walk-on and turning down offers from Air Force, Army, Fordham and Illinois State.

A West Des Moines, Ia. native, the 6-foot-4, 295-pound Nahas has clearly preferred to remain in his home state, so his decision to transfer to Iowa should not come as a huge surprise.

Ferentz has experienced considerable success developing offensive linemen over the years, and that is evident in linemen like Alaric Jackson and Brandon Scherff currently starring on the NFL level.

The Hawkeyes had a pretty disappointing campaign in 2024, going 8-5 and losing to the Missouri Tigers in the Music City Bowl. However, they are certainly putting together quite an interesting roster heading into next season.

