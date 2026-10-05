Iowa Hawkeyes: Pat McAfee Makes Incredible Donation to UI Stead Family Children's Hospital

The scene this past weekend in Iowa City was unbelievable. The atmosphere around Iowa City was buzzing from start to finish, and it reminded everyone why college sports can be one of the best things in the world.

Iowa did it right. Although the Hawkeyes lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes, that doesn't take away from the moment that Iowa City had in front of America. At its core, Iowa City showed that college sports can be about fandom, passion, and more than wins and losses.

While the weekend is in the rearview mirror, it doesn't take away from one more special act that is coming Iowa's way, and more specifically, the way of the UI Stead Family Children's Hospital.

Pat McAfee to donate $1 million to the UI Stead Family Children's Hospital

On ESPN College GameDay each weekend, when students attempt a field goal to change their lives, Pat McAfee is right there, fronting the money out of the kindness of his own heart.

This weekend, the field goal attempt during ESPN College GameDay didn't find the uprights, but that is not stopping Pat McAfee from making an impact. On his show, The Pat McAfee Show, he has announced that he is donating $1 million to the UI Stead Family Children's Hospital.

We will donate one million dollars to the University of Iowa Health Care Stead Family Children's Hospital..



We would like to thank that hospital for everything that they do #PMSLive https://t.co/HpOXHRrdW8 pic.twitter.com/NwLJssxynT — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 5, 2026

"A lot of people were coming after me for not doing the donation, and I think those people are pretty right. It didn't feel right after as I was thinking about it.



"We will donate a million to that children's hospital. I would like to be a part of help for them. And I also think we are going to be doing some work together in the future.

"I would just like to let everybody know we will be donating one million dollars to that hospital. We would like to thank that hospital for their hospitality and for what they do.



"They need to know how much they empower and help everybody else that comes in contact with them. Keep kicking ass," McAfee said.