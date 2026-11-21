Week 12 is upon the college football world, and that includes a road trip for the Iowa Hawkeyes in Big Ten play. At 8-2, the Hawkeyes have everything to play for. The 10-win threshold is in play. The College Football Playoff isn't out of the question. The Big Ten Championship has a path.

The Illinois Fighting Illini are playing much better than they were at the start of the season. That is going to provide a tough test for the Hawkeyes. Illinois is physical under head coach Bret Bielema, who is a former Hawkeye himself.

With the 1:30 p.m. CT kickoff from Gies Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois, approaching, the ESPN College GameDay crew picked the matchup, and despite Iowa being the heavy road favorite, it wasn't unanimous for the Hawkeyes across the board.

Iowa vs. Illinois: ESPN College GameDay picks

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Things started out looking like it was going to be a clean sweep for the Iowa Hawkeyes across the board, which can either be viewed as a ton of confidence or the ultimate kiss of death jinx. Regardless of how you look at it, there is some belief in the Illini this week.

It isn't much, but Kirk Herbstreit is taking the Illinois Fighting Illini to knock off the Iowa Hawkeyes. He believes there is a lot of talk around Iowa, the CFP rankings controversy, and all of the focus on Hawkeyes, while the Illini are being overlooked, which leads to them knocking off Iowa.

Desmond Howard took Iowa on the basis of its defense and rushing attack. Nick Saban is riding with Iowa due to their focus and attention to detail. Pat McAfee took the Hawkeyes as well.

Guest picker Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was waffling between the Hawkeyes and Illini. He stated that he wanted to take the Illini, but couldn't get himself to come off his belief in Iowa and Kirk Ferentz finding a way.