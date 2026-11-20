For obvious reasons, the Iowa Hawkeyes are a program known for churning out elite tight ends every single year. That's evidenced by the sheer number of starting NFL tight ends who have an Iowa background. Iowa also churns out linemen with the best of them. It's another strength.

One more strength, which has really gained steam over the last few seasons with Iowa, is how the Hawkeyes are producing elite linebacker talent. They have another one this year who is only just beginning and is going to get a lot better: Cam Buffington.

Cam Buffington is combining mental and phsyical talents

Kirk Ferentz was asked about Cam Buffington's growth this season, and he provided quite the in-depth answer. Ferentz discussed how Buffington isn't relying on his size and length, which are two huge attributes, but on his ability to process quickly, giving him an advantage right now.

"He's a guy that really impressed us in high school. Since he's been here, he has an ability to focus and work probably at a higher capacity than most young players. I don't know if that's his ag background or what.

"The big thing is, he just works extremely hard. He studies really hard. He plays fast out there - faster than a guy with his experience level.

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"Athleticism is part of that, but it's just being able to see and diagnose things, especially for defensive players.

Surprising? No. Can Buffington be even better? Yes.

"Sometimes it's just about getting him in the right position, letting him excel. He's a little bit different that way. For a guy his age and experience level, it's really not surprising to us as a staff because we've watched him in practice do a lot of really good things.

"It's a continuation of what he's been doing in practice. It's been impressive, but we're not shocked by it.

"Then the other good thing is that he is a young guy. He has a lot of room to keep getting better. That's really exciting for us," continued Ferentz, about Cam Buffington having a ceiling he can continue to strive for.

Cam Buffington leads Iowa's defense right now with 90 total tackles through 10 games. He has nine tackles for loss and has added three sacks as well in his first year as a true starter. If this is Cam Buffington just scratching the surface, how good can he be with more time in this defense?