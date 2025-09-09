Iowa’s Finkbine Golf Course Slated for Major Renovation
The home of the University of Iowa men's and women's golf teams is preparing for a major transformation.
Finkbine Golf Course will be seeing construction set to begin at the conclusion of the 2025 golf season and will continue throughout 2026. According to Iowa's own athletic department, the renovations will focus on improving playability for all skill levels, modernizing the layout of the holes and incorporating sustainable turf technologies (for environmental and financial purposes). Additionally, the project will be privately funded.
Both head golf coaches said they look at Finkbine as a second home and are over-the-moon surrounding the project.
"Finkbine has a special place in my heart. I have countless memories as a player and coach, and I know many people feel the same way," head men's golf coach Tyler Stith said. "An opportunity to completely reimagine the course only comes along once in a lifetime, and now is the right time. Scott’s Midwest roots and minimalist design approach make him a perfect fit for this project. The new course will be a great benefit to our golf programs and a centerpiece for the University of Iowa.”
Megan Menzel, the head women's coach, said she is excited for the steps forward Finkbine's transformation will bring to the programs.
"The renovation of Finkbine is a tremendous step forward for our program," said Menzel. "The quality and challenge of the new layout will prepare our players week-in and week-out for the types of competition and courses we play across the country. It has been exciting to spend time with Scott Hoffman and see his appreciation and vision for the property come to life."
"We’re incredibly grateful to have a championship-level course we can call our own and having it on campus is a huge advantage for our team. We want Finkbine to remain a destination of choice for our alumni, and community members. We believe this renovation will generate even more excitement around the game and play a key role in continuing to grow the sport of golf across the state of Iowa.”
Iowa women's golf opened their 2025-26 season at Purdue's Boilermaker Classic, finishing seventh with +29. The men's program opened their season at Tennessee's Knoxville Collegiate — tied for eighth out of 16 teams.
Finkbine's History with Iowa
In 1924, 175 acres of farmland was donated to the Hawkeyes. This then-became the original 18-hole course that is now known as Finkbine (and was originally designed by golf architect Tom Bendelow).
In the early 1950s and following World War II, Iowa purchased 270 acres with athletic funds and Finkbine Field relocated to its present-day location.
Golf course architect, Scott Hoffman, has been selected for the current project as Finkbine Golf Course enters its next chapter.
