Iowa Women's Soccer Tallies Five Academic All-District Selections
Five members of the University of Iowa women's soccer team earned College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District honors.
Berkley Binggeli, Sofia Bush, Millie Greer, Kenzie Roling and Abby Skiff knotched the honor as one the nation’s top collegiate athletes for performance in the classroom and on the field — as announced on Nov. 26 by the CSC. To qualify for all-district recognition, each student-athlete must earn at least a 3.5 GPA while also demonstrating athletic excellence while reaching at least a 90 percent game participation threshold.
This marks the first Academic All-District Team for Binggeli, Bush, Greer, and Skiff.
Roling has now earned Academic All-District honors for the third straight season. This most recent year, the graduate student started in all 21 games totaling four goals and an assist. Roling's goal in the NCAA Tournament opening round matchup against South Dakota State catapulted the Hawkeyes into the Round of 32 for the third consecutive season.
Binggeli — who is from Utah and recently wrapped up her sophomore season — appeared in all 21 games for the Hawkeyes while netting four goals. Skiff started in all 21 games logging two goals and dishing out a pair of assists.
Bush and Greer earn the honors after being named second team All-Big Ten this season. Greer started in every game for Iowa this year in addition to posting three goals and being the backbone of the Hawkeyes' defense that tallied 10 shutouts. Bush scored one goal and six assists on the year.
The two were additionally selected as CSC Academic All-America finalists and will now advance to the national ballot to be voted on by CSC members. First, second, and third-team Academic All-America honorees are to be announced on Dec. 16.
Binggeli studies Human Physiology, Bush majors in Biology, Greer studies Environmental Policy & Planning while, Roling and Skiff study Event Management Certificate and Chemistry, respectively.
The Hawkeyes concluded their 2025-26 schedule with a 12-5-4 overall record — going 6-2-3 in conference — while concluding their season with a 1-2 loss to the LSU Tigers in the NCAA Tournament Second Round. This year marked Head Coach Dave Dilanni's (the fifth coach in program history) 12th year leading the program.
Notable wins for Iowa on the year included a 5-3 win over then-No. 18 Michigan State, a 2-0 road win at Indiana and a 5-0 win at Missouri State.
