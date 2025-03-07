Why Iowa Hawkeyes Must Land This Top Target in 2026 Recruiting Class
As the Iowa Hawkeyes are preparing for the 2025 college football season, head coach Kirk Ferentz and his coaching staff are continuing to make rumbles in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
Iowa is currently the No. 15-ranked program in the upcoming recruiting class, according to 247Sports.com Composite Rankings. However, the program could make another huge splash, as they remain in the running for the No. 11 quarterback in the class, Peyton Falzone.
The four-star prospect from Nazareth, PA originally committed to the Virginia Tech Hokies back in June of 2024, but quickly de-committed just five months later. Since then, he has taken an unofficial visit to Iowa and is one of the Hawkeyes' highest-rated targets in the 2026 recruiting class.
In his two seasons as the starter for Nazareth High School, Falzone has been a dominant dual-threat quarterback. He's thrown for 4663 yards and 42 touchdowns while rushing for 1,137 yards and 19 touchdowns, proving that he create offense with his arms and legs. With 6-foot-4, 200 lbs. frame, Falzone is already well-ahead of the curve in the size, making him even more intriguing for the Hawkeyes.
247Sports' Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins gave high praise to the young talent, claiming that he could be a potential multi-year starter at the Power Four level.
"Will need to keep working on the mechanics and learn how to operate from the pocket on a more consistent basis, but should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Four level with true dual-threat capabilities that can light up the scoreboard with both his arm and legs," said Ivins in his scouting report of Falzone.
Currently, Ferentz already holds one 2026 quarterback in three-star commit Cash Herrera, but adding another high-end prospect to the mix could only better the program in the long run. Iowa has signed two four-star quarterbacks since 2021 in James Resar and Joe Labas, but neither ranked within the top 15 at their position.
In addition to his high rating, Falzone also fits a similar mold to the team's projected starter in 2025, Mark Gronowski. Both have the ability to be a threat through the air and on the ground, which makes him an ideal fit for the Hawkeyes.
Falzone is set to take an official visit to Iowa on April 5.
