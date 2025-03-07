How to Watch: No. 2 Iowa at the 2025 Big 10 Wrestling Championships
No. 2 Iowa men's wrestling will head to the 2025 Big 10 Wrestling Championship on March 8. Iowa finished the 2024-25 season 14-1 overall and 7-1 in conference duals. The one loss of the season was to reigning Big 10 champions, No. 1 Penn State, by a score of 30-8.
The Hawkeyes have two No. 1 seeds heading into the weekend at 133 pounds, Drake Ayala and 197 pounds, Buchanan. It will be the first time Joey Cruz (125), Cullan Schriever (141), Gabe Arnold (184) and Ben Kueter (285) will make their postseason debuts. Buchanan, went undefeated this season, 19-0, and had an 8-0 Big Ten duals season record.
Each team will also compete for berths to the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships, which will be held at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia from March 20 to 22.
How to Watch: Iowa at the Big 10 Championships
Who: Big 10 Wrestling
Schools: Penn State, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Rutgers, Illinois, Purdue, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Michigan State
When: March 8-9
Where: Northwestern University - Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois
Stream: Session I - Big Ten Network, Session II - B1G+ and Big Ten Network, Session III B1G+, Session IV - Big Ten Network
Brackets
The 2025 brackets will be added once they are released.
Schedule
Saturday, March 8
Session I: First Round, Quarterfinals, Wrestlebacks — 10:00 a.m. CT
Session II: Consolation Matches, Wrestlebacks — 5:00 p.m. CT
Session II: Semifinals — 7 p.m. CT
Sunday, March 9
Session III: Consolation Semifinals, 7th-Place Matches — 12:00 p.m. CT
Session IV: First, Third and Fifth Place Matches — 4:30 p.m. CT
Iowa Big 10 Pre-Seed Rankings
125| No. 5 Joey Cruz
133| No. 1 Drake Ayala
141| No. 11 Cullan Schriever
149| No. 2 Kyle Parco
157| No. 4 Jacori Teemer
165| No. 2 Mike Caliendo
174| No. 4 Patrick Kennedy
184| No. 4 Gabe Arnold
197| No. 1 Stephen Buchanan
285| No. 7 Ben Kueter
2024 Big 10 Wrestling Championship Recap
Last season, Iowa finished in fourth with a total of 110.5 points, and nine Hawkeyes secured top-five finishes. The highest-placing wrestler was Zach Glazier, who earned second place after being defeated by Aaron Brooks from Penn State, who won with a 19-3 technical fall.
Iowa has won the most Big Ten Wrestling titles with 37 titles, the most recent being won in 2021.
2024 Big 10 Wrestling Championship - Iowa Weight Titles
125| Drake Ayala, third place
133| Brody Teske, fifth place
141| Real Woods, third place
149| Caleb Rathjen, fifth place
157| Patrick Kennedy, fifth place
157| Jared Franek, third place
165| Michael Caliendo, third place
197| Zach Glazier, second place
285| Bradley Hill, fifth place
Last Time Out, Iowa
Iowa wrestling upset then-ranked No. 2 Oklahoma State in a 21-16 win on February 23, 2025. True freshman Angelo Ferrari wrestled No. 3 Dustin Plott (OSU) in a bout that many believed would go in Plotts' favor. However, Ferrari was able to lead 3-2 heading into the third period with riding time in his favor. Plott flipped the riding time to gain the point and head into sudden victory. Ferrari was able to execute a takedown in sudden victory to defeat Plott 6-3.
To clinch the dual meet, Buchanan defeated No. 6 Luke Surber (OSU) 10-1, securing the victory for the Hawkeyes.
More Iowa Wrestling News
'Right Here, Right Now': Kyle Parco Reflects On His College Wrestling Career
Angelo Ferrari Upsets No. 3 Dustin Plott in Iowa Wrestling Victory Against Oklahoma State
‘Sky’s the Limit’: 7 Questions for Clarissa Chun, Iowa Women's Wrestling Coach