How to Watch Iowa at the NCWWC Region VII Women's Wrestling Championships
No. 1 Iowa women's wrestling will travel to Indianola, Iowa, to participate in the NCWWC Region VII Championship on Saturday, Feb. 22. The Hawkeyes will compete against Augsburg University, Augustana, Buena Vista, Central College, Cornell College, No. T-20 Dubuque, Loras College, Simpson College, University of Sioux Falls, Upper Iowa and No. 11 Wartburg College. Each school can send up to 15 athletes to compete in the championship. However, only 10 wrestlers can score team points, with only one wrestler allowed to score in each weight class.
Iowa is working towards the team's second straight NCWWC title. Those in the lineup for this weekend will have the chance to go on and win a national title if they place fourth or better in Indianola.
Below is information for the dual for streaming, radio and live statistics.
How to Watch: NCWWC Region VII Championships
Who: No. 1 Iowa
When: Saturday, Feb 22, 10 a.m. CST
Where: Cowles Fieldhouse, Simpson College - Indianola, Iowa
Stream: Rokfin*
Brackets: Trackwrestling
*Rofkin requires a $15 a month subscription to access the live stream.
Last Time Out, Iowa
Iowa concluded the 2024-25 regular season at the Grand View Open on Saturday, February 1. The Hawkeyes secured five individual titles and six top-three finishes. Many of the winners faced their teammates in the finals as they advanced through the brackets.
At 103 pounds, Rianne Murphy triumphed over fellow teammate, Sterling Dias, by pinning her. Ava Bayless (110 pounds) won against teammate Valarie Solorio with a score of 7-0. Reese Larramendy (145 pounds) claimed her victory over teammate Ella Schmit with scores of 8-2 and a 10-5 for the title. Naomi Simon continued her dominance at 180 pounds, achieving two pins and two technical falls on her way to the finals. Katja Osteen defeated teammate Alivia White 9-1 at 207 pounds.
