Iowa Hawkeyes Basketball Receives Brutally Obvious Reality
Entering the 2024-25 college basketball season, the Iowa Hawkeyes and head coach Fran McCaffery were hoping to make some noise in the Big Ten basketball scene.
With the season quickly winding down, they have done anything but make noise. It has been a very frustrating season that will end in frustrating fashion as well barring a shocking run in the Big Ten tournament.
At this point in the year, Iowa is just 14-11. The Hawkeyes have been unable to find any kind of rhythm and they have suffered some major injury issues over the last couple of weeks.
Unfortunately, the reality is that this season has been a lost year.
That reality was shared in even more brutally honest fashion by Hawk Central. They shared the projections for Iowa when it comes to the NCAA Tournament by multiple different outlets.
Obviously, none of them have the Hawkeyes making it into March Madness unless they shockingly win the Big Ten tournament.
Also, Iowa is not a lock to quality for the Big Ten tournament, as Hawk Central noted.
"As of Monday morning, Iowa would make the cut. But with six regular-season games remaining, that is still at risk of changing," Tyler Tachman wrote. "The Hawkeyes have two more matchups with teams below them (Washington and Northwestern), which could have direct implications on the Big Ten Tournament field."
Here are the current standings at the bottom of the Big Ten:
- USC (6-8)
- Indiana (6-9)
- Minnesota (5-9)
- Iowa (5-9)
- Rutgers (5-10)----------------------
- Washington (4-10)
- Northwestern (4-11)
- Penn State (3-12)
Missing the Big Ten tournament would be a very sobering end to the season. It could force the Hawkeyes to consider making some changes.
Over the last few weeks, there have been some rumblings about a new head coach coming to town. Iowa would have a hard time moving on from McCaffery, but that option could well be on the table.
All of that being said, there is still hope that the team will figure things out to close the season. If that doesn't happen and they miss the Big Ten tournament, major changes could be coming to the program.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
READ MORE: 5 Teams Named Top Fits for Iowa Hawkeyes Star in NFL Draft
READ MORE: Former Iowa Star Cooper DeJean's Brother Lands Michigan Offer
READ MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Major QB Target Locks in Key Visit
READ MORE: Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Cooper DeJean Lands Enormous Take
READ MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Star Forward Provides Uplifting Comments