Iowa Hawkeyes Receive Shocking Prediction for 2026 QB
The Iowa Hawkeyes and head coach Kirk Ferentz are wanting to find a way to get back into serious contention in the Big Ten. In order to do that, it has been clear that the program needed to make strides from a quarterback play perspective.
To that end, Iowa was very aggressive in the transfer portal for the 2025 season. Both Mark Gronowski and Hank Brown were brought in.
Gronowski is expected to start in 2025, while Brown could be the team's starter in 2026. However, the Hawkeyes are also looking to land another top-tier quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class.
Peyton Falzone has been a name starting to get mentioned more and more when it comes to Iowa. In fact, the Hawkeyes have received a new shocking prediction when it comes to Falzone.
On3 Sports has released a new prediction for who they think has the lead in Falzone's recruiting process.
They are now giving Iowa a 25.2% chance to land Falzone, which is the best percentage chance of any team that has offered him. Utah is right behind them at 22.1% in the predictions.
For those who don't know who Falzone is, he is currently ranked as the No. 16 quarterback in the nation for the 2026 class. He is also ranked as the No. 200 recruit in the country.
Already, the Hawkeyes have received a 2026 commitment from three-star quarterback Cash Herrera. Adding Falzone to the quarterback room could give them a star for the future.
Only time will tell and there are a lot of teams still pursuing Falzone, but Iowa seems to have a very legitimate shot at landing him when it's all said and done.
Hopefully, Ferentz and the rest of the staff are able to get the job done. Falzone would provide massive upside for the future and could end up being the guy who helps lead the Hawkeyes back to consistent Big Ten contention.
