5 Teams Named Top Fits for Iowa Hawkeyes Star in NFL Draft
The Iowa Hawkeyes saw star running back Kaleb Johnson take the nation by storm throughout the 2024 college football season.
At the start of the season, he was viewed as a quality player. By the end of the year, he was arguably the second-best running back in the nation.
To say that hard work payed off for Johnson would be an understatement. He is now entering the NFL Draft and is expected to be a second round pick. What a year it has been for the Iowa standout.
With that in mind, the question becomes, which teams could Johnson end up landing with in the draft?
Colton Edwards of FanSided has provided his draft breakdown of Johnson. He also listed five potential fits for him.
Those five teams were the Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, and Minnesota Vikings. All five of those teams would be ideal destinations where he could earn early playing time and also help his new team compete for a spot in the playoffs.
During the 2024 season with the Hawkeyes, Johnson carried the football 240 times for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns. Those numbers average out to 6.4 yards per carry.
In addition to his rushing totals, he also caught 22 passes for 188 yards and two more touchdowns.
Johnson has a skill-set that projects to being an every down kind of running back at the NFL level. He has the size and strength to fill that role as well.
Whoever ends up taking him will be getting a likely long-term starter in the backfield. Each of the five teams listed above could use a long-term running back.
All of that being said, he might not end up landing with any of the five teams Edwards has listed as potential fits. But, they are all teams to keep an eye on as potential landing spots.
Expect to continue hearing Johnson's name as the draft draws closer. Regardless of where he ends up, he'll make a big impact and Iowa fans will continue rooting him on the same they have throughout his college career.
