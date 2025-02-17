Analyst Exposes Biggest Question for Iowa Hawkeyes' New QB
The Iowa Hawkeyes landed a big-time quarterback this offseason, bagging former South Dakota State star Mark Gronowski via the transfer portal.
For the first time in what feels like ages, Iowa may finally have an answer under center, as Gronowski is easily the most talented signal-caller the Hawkeyes have had in recent memory.
Of course, there will be an adjustment period for Gronowski, especially after moving from the FCS into the Big Ten.
Sean Bock of 247 Sports has revealed what he feels is the most significant question for the 23-year-old heading into 2025, and it is a very fair concern to have.
"The big question is how does he grasp the offense over time and how quickly does it take for him to build that chemistry and cohesion with his wide receivers and the rest of the offensive players," Bock wrote.
Gronowski has zero experience with any of Iowa's players, so it will certainly be interesting to see how he adapts to his fresh surroundings.
Last season, Gronowski played through a shoulder injury—one that will keep him out for at least the next couple of months—and threw for 2,721 yards, 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 60.9 percent of his passes.
The year prior, however, Gronowski was brilliant, finishing with 3,058 yards, 29 touchdowns and five picks while completing 68.1 percent of his throws. He also rushed for 402 yards and eight scores on his way to being earning the Walter Payton Award, which is the FCS division's version of the Heisman Trophy.
There is no doubt that Gronowski is an explosive talent, but we will see how easily—or not easily—he will adjust to a much more difficult level of football.
