2024 Kansas Jayhawks Football Awards Tracker: Doak Walker Award Watchlist
For the second year in a row, Kansas running backs Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw Jr. have earned spots on the preseason watch list for the Doak Walker Award, which honors the nation’s top running back. The 2024 watch list was released on Tuesday by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum.
Named after SMU’s legendary three-time All-American Doak Walker, this award stands out as the only major collegiate accolade requiring nominees to maintain good academic standing and be on track to graduate with their class. Throughout the season, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum will announce a Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week each Tuesday.
Neal enters his senior year after becoming the third player in Kansas football history to rush for over 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons. In 2023, Neal accumulated 1,280 yards and 16 touchdowns on 203 attempts, averaging 6.3 yards per carry and earning All-Big 12 Second Team honors. His 16 rushing touchdowns tie for the second-most in school history, while his 1,280 rushing yards rank fourth for a single season.
Hishaw Jr., hailing from Moore, Oklahoma, has played in 26 games for the Jayhawks, including all 13 last season. Hishaw has rushed for 1,117 yards and 15 touchdowns in his career, averaging 5.1 yards per carry.
2024 Kansas Football Preseason Watch Lists
Maxwell Award
2024 Watch List: QB Jalon Daniels, RB Devin Neal
Previous Winner: John Hadl (1961)
Patrick Mannelly Award
2024 Watch List: LS Luke Hosford
Previous Winner: None
Bronko Nagurski Award
2024 Watch List: CB Cobee Bryant
Previous Winner: None
Paycom Jim Thorpe Award
2024 Watch List: CB Cobee Bryant
Previous Winner: Aqib Talib (2007)
Wuerffel Trophy
2024 Watch List: TE/FB Jared Casey
Previous Winner: None
Walter Camp Player of the Year
2024 Watch List: QB Jalon Daniels
Previous Winner: None
Doak Walker Award
2024 Watch List: RB Devin Neal, RB Daniel Hishaw Jr.
Previous Winner: None
