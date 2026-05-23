How to Watch Kansas Play West Virginia in the Big 12 Baseball Championship

After a thrilling extra-innings win over Baylor and a dominant blowout victory against Oklahoma State, Kansas baseball is headed to the Big 12 Championship game for just the third time in program history. Dan Fitzgerald's squad will face a familiar foe in West Virginia, the same team that swept the Jayhawks in a disappointing regular season series earlier this month.



KU enters this matchup at 41-16 overall and one win away from claiming just its second Big 12 Tournament crown in school history. A win today would be yet another historic step for a program trying to make the College World Series for the first time in 33 years.

Unlike most Jayhawk baseball games, this one will be televised nationally for the entire country to watch. Here's all the necessary information you should know before first pitch.



How to Watch Kansas vs. West Virginia

Kansas Jayhawks senior Dariel Osoria (23) makes contact off a West Virginia Mountaineers pitch during the game inside Hoglund Ballpark on May 10, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Who: No. 9 West Virginia Mountaineers (39-13, 21-9) vs. No. 13 Kansas Jayhawks (41-16, 22-8)

No. 9 West Virginia Mountaineers (39-13, 21-9) vs. No. 13 Kansas Jayhawks (41-16, 22-8) What: Big 12 Baseball Championship

Big 12 Baseball Championship When: Saturday, May 23 at 6:30 p.m CT.

Saturday, May 23 at 6:30 p.m CT. Where: Surprise Stadium (10,714) in Surprise, AZ.

Surprise Stadium (10,714) in Surprise, AZ. TV/Streaming: ESPN2 on TV, ESPN+ to stream (To access link, CLICK HERE)

ESPN2 on TV, ESPN+ to stream (To access link, CLICK HERE) TV Announcers: Clay Matvick (Play-by-Play), Mike Rooney (Analyst)

Clay Matvick (Play-by-Play), Mike Rooney (Analyst) Radio: As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 15 minutes prior to first pitch.

As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 15 minutes prior to first pitch. Radio announcers: Brian Hanni (play-by-play)

Brian Hanni (play-by-play) This season: Kansas didn't fare too well in its lone series against the Mountaineers, being swept in a three-game set earlier this month. That was one of the lowest points of an otherwise incredible season for Dan Fitzgerald's squad. The stakes are high with both teams fighting for an opportunity to host a Super Regional in the NCAA Tournament and the Jayhawks looking for their second-ever Big 12 title in program history.