How to Watch Kansas Play West Virginia in the Big 12 Baseball Championship
In this story:
After a thrilling extra-innings win over Baylor and a dominant blowout victory against Oklahoma State, Kansas baseball is headed to the Big 12 Championship game for just the third time in program history. Dan Fitzgerald's squad will face a familiar foe in West Virginia, the same team that swept the Jayhawks in a disappointing regular season series earlier this month.
KU enters this matchup at 41-16 overall and one win away from claiming just its second Big 12 Tournament crown in school history. A win today would be yet another historic step for a program trying to make the College World Series for the first time in 33 years.
Unlike most Jayhawk baseball games, this one will be televised nationally for the entire country to watch. Here's all the necessary information you should know before first pitch.
How to Watch Kansas vs. West Virginia
- Who: No. 9 West Virginia Mountaineers (39-13, 21-9) vs. No. 13 Kansas Jayhawks (41-16, 22-8)
- What: Big 12 Baseball Championship
- When: Saturday, May 23 at 6:30 p.m CT.
- Where: Surprise Stadium (10,714) in Surprise, AZ.
- TV/Streaming: ESPN2 on TV, ESPN+ to stream (To access link, CLICK HERE)
- TV Announcers: Clay Matvick (Play-by-Play), Mike Rooney (Analyst)
- Radio: As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 15 minutes prior to first pitch.
- Radio announcers: Brian Hanni (play-by-play)
- This season: Kansas didn't fare too well in its lone series against the Mountaineers, being swept in a three-game set earlier this month. That was one of the lowest points of an otherwise incredible season for Dan Fitzgerald's squad. The stakes are high with both teams fighting for an opportunity to host a Super Regional in the NCAA Tournament and the Jayhawks looking for their second-ever Big 12 title in program history.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow Josh_Schulman04