Jayhawks Baseball Lands Transfer Josh Dykhoff
Kansas baseball had a season to remember this year, despite getting upset in the NCAA Tournament by both Creighton and North Dakota State.
The Jayhawks won a Big 12-best 20 conference games and finished with the second-most wins in program history with 43 under second-year head coach Dan Fitzgerald. And on Wednesday, Fitzgerald landed a two-way player via the transfer portal in Josh Dykhoff.
Dykhoff has one year of eligibility left after playing each of the last three seasons at Division II Minnesota-Crookston. The Minnesota native was named All Conference (All-NSIC) in each of his three seasons at UMC and was the Conference Freshman of the Year back in 2023. Dykhoff hit over .300 in all three seasons and 15 home runs on two separate occasions.
Dykhoff had a career year on the mound this spring, going 6-5 with a 3.27 ERA and a 0.87 WHIP in 13 starts. Opponents hit .213 against him, and in 77 innings, he struck out 79 batters while walking just six.
And he's gotten it done over the summer in the Northwoods League as well. For those not familiar with the Northwoods League, it's arguably the second-best summer collegiate league behind the Cape Cod Baseball League. In 30 games for the St. Cloud Rox this summer, Dykhoff is batting over .300 with 10 extra-base hits and 22 RBIs.
Dykhoff has yet to pitch in the Northwoods League, and after logging nearly 80 innings on the mound during the college season, he might not pitch at all. However, expect him to pitch at Kansas for his senior season, and see action as a position at either first base or as the designated hitter.
Making the jump from Division III to Division I is no easy task, regardless of what sport it is, but considering he played well in the Northwoods League, he's ready.
Expect Dykhoff to play right away as a senior and be used both on the mound and as a position player.