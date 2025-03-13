AJ Storr Came Alive in Kansas OT Thriller Over UCF
It's been a rough run for AJ Storr since coming to Kansas, but he picked the right time to have his best performance as a Jayhawk.
UCF took Kansas Basketball into overtime in their third matchup of the season, and it took Storr's big game to pull the team through. After all of the ups and downs and moments of inconsistency, Storr posted a season-high 19 points in the 98-94 Kansas victory.
Storr, who transferred in from Wisconsin, has had a season full of struggles and left fans and analysts questioning if Kansas was the right fit. He averaged 4.3 points in 12 minutes per game in conference play without a big breakout game before Wednesday night.
Storr came off the bench at the 14:05 mark of the first half and instantly made his presence known 11 seconds upon entering the game with his first basket. Two possessions later, Storr hit another jumper and was off to a hot start.
Storr added another layup in transition on an assist from KJ Adams Jr. before checking out at the 8:34 mark. He reentered the game with 3:45 to go before halftime and sunk his first three of the night at the 1:39 mark.
Storr continued his coming-out party in the second half when he hit a three that stretched the Kansas lead to 13 with 13:27 remaining in regulation. He would go on to hit another three in the second half before overtime.
In overtime, Storr added another four points including a transition layup that caught attention of fans and commentators. Storr picked up his fifth foul in overtime and had to leave the game, but his big night is one to remember.
If Storr can keep this up for the rest of the Big 12 Tournament, he gives the Jayhawks another layer of depth before the NCAA Tournament.
If he's right, Kansas has a chance to make a real run.