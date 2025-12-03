Everything Kansas HC Bill Self Said After Jayhawks Lost to UConn

Kansas basketball suffered a frustrating loss to UConn during last night's showdown in Allen Fieldhouse.



Despite multiple opportunities to pull away with a lead, the Jayhawks were unable to muster up enough offensive production to defeat Dan Hurley's Huskies.



After the game, head coach Bill Self spoke to the media about his team's effort and a few other topics. Here's what he had to say at home.

On his final play call down three:

"We didn't have a lot of options, but we were looking for, and we didn't run it great, but that's what we run, fade on one side, fade on the other side, and then pin down, if we don't have either one of those, back to the strong side. And I told Jamari, I said, 'Shoot the ball, but if it's not there, take the ball to the hole.' So he did what I asked him to do. I think it was Eric [Reibe] made a really good defensive play."

On Darryn Peterson's injury:

"He had a really good day today. Tomorrow will be his off day. Then hopefully, if there's no setbacks, he'll be practicing with us on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, full speed. Hopefully."

On his takeaways from the game:

"I think there's a lot of things we can take away. One, we should have been up a lot more than four at halftime. Bad offense. Bad offense, unforced turnovers, the ball sticking, trying to play one-on-one, all that stuff led to us probably having six, eight, 10 bad possessions in the first half where we had no chance to score. Second half, same thing. Defensively, the way I look at it, I thought we actually, other than the two switches that we screwed up at the end, I thought we did a good job on that. And then we screwed up two big switches, and they got layups.

On how he views his team without Peterson:

"I think that it'll help us. We'll be better because of it. It's my fault, but we didn't play like we did against Tennessee. The ball didn't move. We had individuals out there today, and we didn't have that against Tennessee. So that was a little bit frustrating. It didn't have anything to do with the ball goes in the basket or not. Did we play the right way? Against Tennessee I told the [team] in time out, 'Hey, we're down 12, but we're playing the right way.' I didn't feel like even when we were ahead tonight, we were playing the right way.

On the crowd's f*** Dan Hurley chants:

"Verbally I said, 'Knock it off.' Because you don't do that. But the thing about the atmosphere was great. Students were great. It was a big time atmosphere. That was fun to be part of that from the atmosphere standpoint."

All quotes transcribed by 247 Sports.